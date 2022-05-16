Hilarious Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion memes trend after BBMAs red carpet moment goes viral 

Cara Delevingne has become the talk of the internet after erratically interrupting Megan Thee Stallion’s red carpet moment at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The model was seen peeking from the gator board and admiringly yelling at the singer before she jumped into Megan Thee Stallion’s frame. Delevingne was then seen grabbing the trail of Megan’s dress and posing with it for the photographers.
Cara Delevingne wore a cropped black top with wrap-around detailing. She also sported a scarf along with a pair of matching skinny jeans and a pair of trainers in the same shade.
Megan Thee Stallion stunned the carpet by showing up in a revealing dress. She wore a beige, brown, and black mini dress along with a cut-out detailing which showcased her stomach. Completing the outfit, the rapper wore chunky jewelry.
A video of a 2022 Met Gala afterparty where the two were dancing together has also gone viral on social media. The 29-year-old Paper Towns actress was seen saying something to Megan as music played in the background.
A video of the same was shared on the Instagram page, Deuxmoi, and the account’s subreddit as well. In the interaction, a person said:
“She [Megan Thee Stallion] shut that down real quick.”
Internet reacts to Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion's interaction
Many were concerned to see Cara Delevingne’s behavior towards the Plan B singer. Some commented that Delevigne was attempting to flirt with Megan, which the latter shot down immediately. A few netizens also found Cara Delevingne’s behavior predatorial as Megan Thee Stallion seemed uncomfortable towards the model.
Reacting to the pair’s interaction, a few tweets read:
This is not the first time Cara Delevinge's behavior has caught the attention of netizens. During this year’s Met Gala, Delevingne also appeared to be twitching and shaking as she walked the carpet.
Megan Thee Stallion wins Top Rap Female Artist at BBMA
Following this year's Met Gala, Megan performed at the Billboard Music Awards and also won the Top Rap Female Artist award. She acknowledged other nominees, including Cardi B and Latto. The singer said:
“Everybody in this category is a winner.”
Adding to the list of eventful moments during the award show, Travis Scott performed as well. This was the first time the rapper was seen on television following the Astroworld catastrophe last year which left ten fans dead.