×
Create
Notifications

Hilarious Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion memes trend after BBMAs red carpet moment goes viral 

Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion trend online following BBMA and Met Gala appearance (Image via Getty Images)
Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion trend online following BBMA and Met Gala appearance (Image via Getty Images)
Karishma Rao
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 16, 2022 08:49 PM IST
Feature

Cara Delevingne has become the talk of the internet after erratically interrupting Megan Thee Stallion’s red carpet moment at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The model was seen peeking from the gator board and admiringly yelling at the singer before she jumped into Megan Thee Stallion’s frame. Delevingne was then seen grabbing the trail of Megan’s dress and posing with it for the photographers.

youtube-cover

Cara Delevingne wore a cropped black top with wrap-around detailing. She also sported a scarf along with a pair of matching skinny jeans and a pair of trainers in the same shade.

Megan Thee Stallion stunned the carpet by showing up in a revealing dress. She wore a beige, brown, and black mini dress along with a cut-out detailing which showcased her stomach. Completing the outfit, the rapper wore chunky jewelry.

A video of a 2022 Met Gala afterparty where the two were dancing together has also gone viral on social media. The 29-year-old Paper Towns actress was seen saying something to Megan as music played in the background.

youtube-cover

A video of the same was shared on the Instagram page, Deuxmoi, and the account’s subreddit as well. In the interaction, a person said:

“She [Megan Thee Stallion] shut that down real quick.”

Internet reacts to Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion's interaction

Many were concerned to see Cara Delevingne’s behavior towards the Plan B singer. Some commented that Delevigne was attempting to flirt with Megan, which the latter shot down immediately. A few netizens also found Cara Delevingne’s behavior predatorial as Megan Thee Stallion seemed uncomfortable towards the model.

Reacting to the pair’s interaction, a few tweets read:

megan every time she smells cara delevingne https://t.co/AKKhca5WSO
put Cara Delevingne in a cage with Ezra Miller please
megan thee stallion and cara delevingnehttps://t.co/afmFWWWrC0
Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:https://t.co/Y5cHRTyd6i
megan thee stallion and cara delevingne https://t.co/zhwarh07RA
cara delevingne outside megan the stallion's house https://t.co/TFYiDgHpWa
megan when she sees cara delevingne https://t.co/GSyeGqoRma
Cara Delevingne when she realizes megan isn’t at the same function she’s at https://t.co/hx5zhQpiCy
Cara Delevingne when she sees a straight woman. https://t.co/cxKekroHnW
why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her https://t.co/moijNxlx6W

This is not the first time Cara Delevinge's behavior has caught the attention of netizens. During this year’s Met Gala, Delevingne also appeared to be twitching and shaking as she walked the carpet.

Can someone please tell me why #CaraDelevingne was moving like that? I’m concerned 😟 #MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/aLsQiGReQS

Megan Thee Stallion wins Top Rap Female Artist at BBMA

Following this year's Met Gala, Megan performed at the Billboard Music Awards and also won the Top Rap Female Artist award. She acknowledged other nominees, including Cardi B and Latto. The singer said:

“Everybody in this category is a winner.”
Congrats to #MeganTheeStallion on winning #TopRapFemaleArtist at the #2022BBMAs!💪🏆🎉 🎰🇺🇸🔥👑💙🤍facebook.com/worldmusicawar… https://t.co/F3L1mcNCJp
Also Read Article Continues below

Adding to the list of eventful moments during the award show, Travis Scott performed as well. This was the first time the rapper was seen on television following the Astroworld catastrophe last year which left ten fans dead.

Edited by Khushi Singh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी