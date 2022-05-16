Hilarious Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion memes trend after BBMAs red carpet moment goes viral 

Cara Delevingne has become the talk of the internet after erratically interrupting Megan Thee Stallion’s red carpet moment at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The model was seen peeking from the gator board and admiringly yelling at the singer before she jumped into Megan Thee Stallion’s frame. Delevingne was then seen grabbing the trail of Megan’s dress and posing with it for the photographers.

Cara Delevingne wore a cropped black top with wrap-around detailing. She also sported a scarf along with a pair of matching skinny jeans and a pair of trainers in the same shade.

Megan Thee Stallion stunned the carpet by showing up in a revealing dress. She wore a beige, brown, and black mini dress along with a cut-out detailing which showcased her stomach. Completing the outfit, the rapper wore chunky jewelry.

A video of a 2022 Met Gala afterparty where the two were dancing together has also gone viral on social media. The 29-year-old Paper Towns actress was seen saying something to Megan as music played in the background.

A video of the same was shared on the Instagram page, Deuxmoi, and the account’s subreddit as well. In the interaction, a person said:

“She [Megan Thee Stallion] shut that down real quick.”

Internet reacts to Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion's interaction

Many were concerned to see Cara Delevingne’s behavior towards the Plan B singer. Some commented that Delevigne was attempting to flirt with Megan, which the latter shot down immediately. A few netizens also found Cara Delevingne’s behavior predatorial as Megan Thee Stallion seemed uncomfortable towards the model.

Reacting to the pair’s interaction, a few tweets read:

n @ALXRUS0 megan every time she smells cara delevingne megan every time she smells cara delevingne https://t.co/AKKhca5WSO

I HATE A FAKE GAY BITCH @GIRLFUCCYOU put Cara Delevingne in a cage with Ezra Miller please put Cara Delevingne in a cage with Ezra Miller please

winnie @hotwheeIscar megan thee stallion and cara delevingne



megan thee stallion and cara delevingnehttps://t.co/afmFWWWrC0

🦋 @pedroiriarte_ Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:

Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:https://t.co/Y5cHRTyd6i

ceo of kory @korysverse megan thee stallion and cara delevingne megan thee stallion and cara delevingne https://t.co/zhwarh07RA

springflop @hoodarataki cara delevingne outside megan the stallion's house cara delevingne outside megan the stallion's house https://t.co/TFYiDgHpWa

✰ⓝ🅴🅿︎🆃🆄🅽🅴ⓦ🅰︎🆅🅴🆈✰ @neptunewavey megan when she sees cara delevingne megan when she sees cara delevingne https://t.co/GSyeGqoRma

ami 👑 Kate sharma supremacy @jisoovision Cara Delevingne when she realizes megan isn’t at the same function she’s at Cara Delevingne when she realizes megan isn’t at the same function she’s at https://t.co/hx5zhQpiCy

HEEDlE @heyheedie why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her https://t.co/moijNxlx6W

This is not the first time Cara Delevinge's behavior has caught the attention of netizens. During this year’s Met Gala, Delevingne also appeared to be twitching and shaking as she walked the carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion wins Top Rap Female Artist at BBMA

Following this year's Met Gala, Megan performed at the Billboard Music Awards and also won the Top Rap Female Artist award. She acknowledged other nominees, including Cardi B and Latto. The singer said:

“Everybody in this category is a winner.”

Adding to the list of eventful moments during the award show, Travis Scott performed as well. This was the first time the rapper was seen on television following the Astroworld catastrophe last year which left ten fans dead.

