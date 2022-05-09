How much does Megan Thee Stallion weigh? Video with Pardison Fontaine goes viral 

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, stunned the internet with a PDA-filled appearance at a party in New York. A video of the event went viral on May 8 and has left netizens talking about the Sweetest Pie singer's weight.

In the video, Fontaine lifted Megan Thee Stallion and went to the dance floor present upstairs at the club. Netizens were shocked to see Fontaine lift the 27-year-old to his waist and dance with the singer.

marns @amanitaylor_ The way Pardi flings Megan around like she weighs nothing…God when The way Pardi flings Megan around like she weighs nothing…God when https://t.co/yDf7nPLuKP

Shikamaru’s Baddie 🇬🇭 @KimsRenaissance I want a Pardison Fontaine in my life! I’m tiyaad of the rest of you useless men. Trwww 🙄 I want a Pardison Fontaine in my life! I’m tiyaad of the rest of you useless men. Trwww 🙄

The singer recently partied in the Big Apple following the release of her new single; Plan B. Netizens were stunned by the two showing their moves on the dance floor, which left them questioning her weight.

Megan Thee Stallion's height and weight

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is 5’10’’. According to Washington Independent, the Savage singer weighs 148 pounds (67 kg). In January 2021, the Texas native took to YouTube to share her fitness series “Hottie Bootcamp.”

The singer documented her health journey from her final cheat meal to her cardio routine, which included High-Intensity Interval Training and strength training like kettlebell workouts. She also added pole dancing and running up dunes to the mix.

Speaking about her decision to take on a lifestyle change, she said in her series:

“This journey is not necessarily about me losing weight; this journey is about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can improve my body in the healthiest way possible.”

Speaking about her diet, she revealed that she relied on a refined carb-filled breakfast in the morning to give her energy. This included a pre-workout drink that combined bananas, berries, green vegetables, and almond milk. Megan Thee Stallion also showcased herself by making the tough decision to “throw away all the stupid s**t that could have stopped us on our health mission” in the kitchen.

The musician also increased her water intake. In an Instagram story, she revealed:

“One thing that has helped me a lot is drinking a gallon of water a day.”

On Instagram, Megan also shared transformation pictures and her secret to losing weight: "stay consistent, hotties.”

In the ninth week of her fitness regime, Megan revealed that her weight had fluctuated during the Grammy’s season, but overall, she achieved weight loss.

