Hilarious tweets flood internet as Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie trailer releases

The trailer for The Munsters, Rob Zombie's most-anticipated film of the year, is now out and has left the internet divided. With a release date set for September 2022, the film will serve as a prequel and reboot of the original '60s television show by the same name.

Director Rob Zombie and his wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, are huge fans of The Munsters television series, but fans were skeptical about Zombie's prequel given his previous gruesome horror movies. When the plot details and the trailer for the prequel were released, which gave a glimpse at Zombie's surprisingly colorful take on the reboot, fan reactions were split over it.

Oh, Mr Zombie . . . @FANGORIA Everybody said this movie would be a dumpster fire, so he made a trailer that makes it look worse than we ever could have imagined.

Fans and critics took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the style and direction of Zombie's The Munsters reboot.

Scott Wampler™ @ScottWamplerBMD MUNSTERS trailer looks like a commercial for Six Flags' annual Halloween takeover

Opie @kc_opie @FANGORIA That actually failed to meet my extremely low expectations.

Skyler Shuler @SkylerShuler The Munsters trailer is what I'd imagine the Spirit Halloween Store movie to look like. :(

Fans of The Munsters are divided over how the remake looks

Many fans of the original took to Twitter to express their honest take right after the release of the trailer. Along with the aforementioned opinion, many are claiming that the film appears to be cheaply made and looks like a parody of the original classic.

Joshua Warnest @YoungMReviewer @johncampea Why does this movie look so cheap? This film looks like a holiday break first-year student film. And I am a first-year film student. So that's something coming from me

Socks McFadden @socksmcfadden @FANGORIA The bottom of my garbage can looks better than this yo

Mister P @andypren @abuseyourillus1 @FANGORIA Looks like when you have the wrong settings on a new TV and 'motion smoothing' is on.

Jonathan Sloman (!) @SquidyUK Full Munsters trailer just dropped. Every time something about this movie was revealed I thought "That sounds terrible, but I'll give it benefit of the doubt". Folks, I'm officially out of benefit.

John Squires @FreddyInSpace I'm definitely concerned about Rob Zombie's The Munsters based on that trailer. Seems like he went more "90s reboot" than "classic TV series," but as always I will reserve judgement. Looks very cheap. Then again, "House of 1000 Corpses for kids" is a pretty irresistible hook.

But others have defended the trailer, saying that the original 1964 series was always "campy" and "over-acted." As such, Zombie's film is a love letter to the original series.

macabre & mrs. miller @StealingValerie the way to understand Rob Zombie's The Munsters is thus: every person into horror more or less 60 is a HUGE nerd who loves kitschy shit, they all grew up reading Famous Monsters Magazine and watching Munsters and Addams Family reruns. this is so clearly a dream project, god bless

S @ScottJeune @VirgilGuide @screenrant Two of the biggest monster kids in film having an overindulged grand time: I cannot wait to see this love letter.

Modern Marilyn Munster @Lily_Dracula Gen Z teenyboppers who have never actually watched the Munsters and Boomers who don't know anything about Rob Zombie 🤝 whining about the trailer despite it keeping the exact humor of the OG show

Zombie had previously shared that being a huge fan, The Munsters is a passion project for him and his main goal was to make it as authentic and close to the original series as possible.

Short teasers for the film, previously released, were assurance enough that Zombie was fulfilling his promise. But the latest developments, as seen in the trailer, seem to have disappointed most fans of the show.

What is Rob Zombie's The Munsters all about? Watch the much-talked about trailer here

Rob Zombie's The Munsters is a reboot and prequel to the 1964 classic series that ran for two seasons. The film will follow the origins of Herman and Lily Munster and the love story that unfolds. While the original was in black and white, the reboot is in color.

Lily and Herman are now on the lookout for love, and much to the Count’s dismay, they find each other and embark on a colourful romantic journey that appears to take them from Transylvania to beyond, to settle down and start their suburban lives. The film will be released in September this year.

Apart from directing, Zombie has also written the script. The film was shot on location in Budapest, Hungary. The entire Mockingbird Lane neighborhood, which we will see in the movie, was constructed from scratch by Production Designer Juci Szurdi.

Who is appearing in the reboot?

The reboot stars Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. Zombie is also bringing back original cast members, Butch Patrick, Pat Priest, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, Tomas Boykin, and Cassandra Peterson, for his 2022 reboot.

Renowned for his gruesome horror films, House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Reject, Zombie's recent experiment with a family-friendly fun series may not be a huge success, judging from Twitter reactions. However, we have to wait till the full movie is released to pass a verdict on whether it was a success or a failure.

