"His hand isn't even on the trigger": Mike Pence gas pumping campaign video gets brutally trolled online

Following the release of his 2024 presidential campaign video, American politician Mike Pence was brutally trolled online for not knowing how to pump gas into a truck. On August 9, the 64-year-old politician took to his Twitter handle to share a minute-long video of his "Pence Plan," where he took a dig at high gas prices under Joe Biden's administration.

"Hey, everybody, Mike Pence here. Remember $2 a gallon gas? I do. And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy."

While he pretended to fill his truck, the pumps started dinging since he only unhooked the gas nozzle and stuffed it in his vehicle. While he placed his hands on his hips, Mike Pence spoke about the high energy prices and his promise to reduce the prices that would "reclaim America's role as the leading producer of energy in the world."

The politician then urged people to support him in the 2024 presidential run for the White House by visiting the campaign's website. However, throughout the ad, Pence did not squeeze the pump handle or even paid for the fuel before or after the act.

Internet users could not ignore the constant beeping or Pence pretending to fill his pickup truck. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented:

Netizens react to Mike Pence gas pumping campaign video

After the video of Mike Pence pretending to pump gas into his red pickup truck for his 2024 presidential campaign went viral, netizens trolled him brutally. Several people made fun of him for not knowing how to use a gas pump and pointed out how he missed paying or selecting the type of gas he wanted to put in.

Others were shocked and questioned his team on this idea, with actor Patrick Schwarzenegger also trolling the former Vice President of the United States for his blunder.

Catturd ™ @catturd2 Has Mike Pence figured out how to turn on a gas pump yet?

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray Mike Pence posted a video of himself gassing up a pickup truck. The fuel pump that asks you to select your gas type is beeping the entire time. He has clearly never pumped his own gas. Who thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/paPiFbxYH9

johnny maga @_johnnymaga



Some consultant told Mike Pence it would be a good idea to pretend to gas up a pickup Truck for a campaign video



The pump is literally beeping the entire video with the “select fuel type” message pic.twitter.com/ftoeLauthr LmaoSome consultant told Mike Pence it would be a good idea to pretend to gas up a pickup Truck for a campaign videoThe pump is literally beeping the entire video with the “select fuel type” message

Pence is competing for the Republican presidential nomination against his previous boss and former President Donald Trump. According to FiveThirtyEight, he polled at roughly 5% in June, slightly in the lead of Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley.

At the time of writing this article, Mike Pence has not commented on the blunder he made during his 2024 presidential campaign video.