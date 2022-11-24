"His restraint is remarkable": Cathedral Heights video of woman repeatedly calling Uber driver a racist slur sparks outrage 

An unidentified Uber customer has been banned from the platform after berating a driver on Wednesday morning. The aforementioned woman used racial slurs against the Black driver and physically assaulted him as well. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disgust over the incident.

The shocking incident took place in front of the Cathedral Heights building on Wisconsin Avenue near the National Cathedral in Washington DC.

Twitter account Washingtonian Problems uploaded a video of the incident that took place in DC’s metropolitan area. In the video, one can see an SUV parked on the street with the back passenger door open. The woman and man can also be seen arguing on the sidewalk.

In the video, the woman can be heard yelling- “Your phone was not plugged in!” The Uber driver slammed back by responding with- “Get the f**k out of my face.”

The customer then said- “I employ you, I’m your boss.” The Uber driver can then be seen putting his hand up and trying to signal to the woman that she was invading his personal space. However, she continued to shout at him by saying:

“I’m your f***king boss, you’re a little piece of s**t. n****r.”

The driver then counters his customer by saying- “You’re a b***h,” to which she responds- “I’m a b***h? You’re a slave.”

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ In Washington, DC: A white woman repeatedly calls her Uber driver a “nigger” and a “slave” after he tells her to get out of his face



“I employ you. I’m your boss.” In Washington, DC: A white woman repeatedly calls her Uber driver a “nigger” and a “slave” after he tells her to get out of his face “I employ you. I’m your boss.” https://t.co/uMMswvgYa5

While yelling at the man that her phone battery is low, she continued to sneer:

“I asked for a phone charger, you f***king ignorant n****r.”

The video ends with the woman hurling another racial slur and shoving the man.

Netizens react to video of Uber customer using racial slurs

Internet users were outraged to see the woman’s behavior. Many were appalled and felt sympathetic towards the driver. Several netizens were eager to find personal details about the woman in hopes of her getting fired from her occupation. However, no such information was released at the time of writing this article.

A few tweets read:

For Colored Boys Who Have Considered Podcasts @MAKINGhisSTORY @WashProbs Observe how leisurely the two white women strolled through a hate crime without so much as flinching. That speaks even louder than the womam screaming with violence. @WashProbs Observe how leisurely the two white women strolled through a hate crime without so much as flinching. That speaks even louder than the womam screaming with violence.

Danya 👑 💕✨ @danyasteele



This is actually a neighborhood I know quite well. This is egregious. Twitter, PLEASE do your thing. WOW. @WashProbs I can't even watch this in full.This is actually a neighborhood I know quite well. This is egregious. Twitter, PLEASE do your thing. WOW. @WashProbs I can't even watch this in full.This is actually a neighborhood I know quite well. This is egregious. Twitter, PLEASE do your thing. WOW.

J Richardson @j340 @WashProbs Inform her employer of their employee’s conduct and ask them if these actions align with their values. @WashProbs Inform her employer of their employee’s conduct and ask them if these actions align with their values.

A.M. Henry @AMHenry18 @WashProbs There is nothing that could ever justify this but the fact that it’s because he wouldn’t give her his personal phone charger is still horrifying @WashProbs There is nothing that could ever justify this but the fact that it’s because he wouldn’t give her his personal phone charger is still horrifying

Atlas Hands @atlas___hands @WashProbs I hope this woman loses her job (assuming she has one). Disgusting - the language, the entitlement, everything. @WashProbs I hope this woman loses her job (assuming she has one). Disgusting - the language, the entitlement, everything.

Neighbors share details about racist incident

In an interview with News 4, neighbor Alex revealed that police officers ended up responding at the scene and spoke to the driver. However, the driver refused to lodge a complaint. She also revealed that the Uber driver was asked by the racist woman whether she could use a phone charger. However, when she could not do so, she became angry. The driver then pulled over and ended the trip. This was when the two ended up in a feud on the streets.

Alex added:

“I mean I wanted to make sure that this guy was safe and I think it’s important to capture when people are acting that way and honestly to check others.”

Steve Mason, a neighbor, also expressed disbelief over the incident taking place:

“We don’t know what happened before that, but it doesn’t matter. There is no call for any racism whatsoever.”

Neighbor Jennifer Hightower said that she was stunned that the woman was using racial slurs even in “2022, we have so much more work to do.”

Uber confirmed in a statement that they do not condone such behavior and announced that they have banned the rider’s account from the ride-sharing platform.

Poll : 0 votes