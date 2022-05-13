HMM's Heart of the Matter full cast list: Aimeé Teegarden, Gail O’Grady, and others star

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is coming back with a new original movie, Heart of the Matter, premiering May 15 at 9 pm ET/PT with Aimeé Teegarden and Gail O’Grady in the lead roles.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Andie is devastated by the accidental death of one of her patients, but as she and his grieving mother overcome their sorrow through forgiveness, they learn that acceptance leads to hope.”

All about Heart of the Matter cast list

Directed by Mark Jean, the two-hour Heart of the Matter will star actress Aimeé Teegarden and Gail O’Grady in the lead role in the movie.

Aimeé Teegarden

A California native, Aimeé Teegarden will play the role of Andie in the upcoming movie. The actress made her way into the entertainment industry when she was just 10 years old. When Teegarden was 16, she played the role of Julie Taylor in the Emmy-nominated television series Friday Night Lights.

The avid fitness enthusiast, who competed in the 2016 Chicago Spartan Race and ran a half marathon with Team Nike, has starred in many series and movies namely Notorious, The Ranch, Robot Chicken, The Rookie, My Christmas Family Tree, A New Year’s Resolution, Scream 4, Love and Honor, among others.

As per her official movie bio, the star is a member of:

“[The] host committee of the ocean conservation organization Oceana, and an advocate for No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA), an initiative of the Best Friends Animal Society to end the overpopulation of dogs and cats in Los Angeles city shelters."

Gail O’Grady

A Detroit-born actress who currently resides in Los Angeles, Gail O’Grady will play the role of Andie's mother Gladys in Heart of the Matter.

The multiple Emmy nominee is best known for her roles in Criminal Minds, web series Viral Vignettes, Fresh Off the Boat, Training Day, Code Black, Revenge, Desperate Housewives, Boston Legal, NYPD Blue, American Dreams, While Children Sleep, The Mentalist, Two and a Half Men, Monk and China Beach, among others.

She received three Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for playing secretary Donna Abandando on the hit series NYPD Blue.

She has even appeared in many movies alongside the who’s who of the movie industry, namely Walking Across Egypt Walking Across Egypt, That Old Feeling, She's Having a Baby, The Right Girl, and All I Want for Christmas, to name a few.

Other cast members of the movie include:

Jerry Wasserman (Milton Reed)

Arghavan Jenati (Nurse Leila Ramsey)

Larry Hoe (Oscar Wu)

Lillian Lim (Gloria Wu)

Richa Solanki (Nurse Riya)

Aimeé Teegarden (Andie)

Gail O’Grady (Gladys)

Andrew Zachar (Patrick)

Azriel Dalman (Willie)

Peter Bryant (Dr. Fisher)

Chandler Massey (Henry)

Raf Rogers (Dr. Manny Gonzalez)

Brandy Le (Flight Attendant)

Jannen Karr (Laura)

Emily Shoen (Kathy)

Sheila Tyson (Mrs. Hecht)

Tanja Dixon-Warren (Connie)

Seth Ranaweera (Attorney Patel)

Theresa Wong (Committee Chair)

Al McFoster (Minister)

Rumbie Muzofa (Nervous Flyer)

James Cousineau (Patient)

Tanya Jade (Reporter Lopez)

Bronwen Smith (Selma)

Jess Brown (Daughter)

Produced by Crown Media Productions, LLC, Heart of the Matter is executive produced by James Wilberger. Tune in this Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to watch how Andie and her mother overcame their pain in the movie.

