HMM movie Carrot Cake Murder cast list explored 

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, premiering on May 19, 2023, will layer the sweet scent of freshly baked carrot cake with the chilling air of mystery. The latest installment in the beloved Hannah Swensen film series is set in the quaint, seemingly serene town of Lake Eden. Presented by Hallmark, this film will offer a tempting mix of intrigue, suspense, and heartening moments.

The Hallmark masterpiece, Carrot Cake Murder, is helmed by the skilled director Pat Williams, who masterfully marries the comforting charm of small-town life with the thrill of a puzzling mystery. This intriguing narrative is brought to life through the creative vision of its producer, Kevin Leslie. Executive producers Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring balance tranquility with suspense, crafting a narrative as multifaceted as a carrot cake.

Unraveling mysteries and baking cakes: Meet the stellar cast of Carrot Cake Murder

The savory allure of freshly baked cakes and the thrill of unraveling mysteries will meet in the riveting film, Carrot Cake Murder. This unique tale, filled with suspense, intrigue, and a touch of sweetness, will feature an incredible cast that brings the captivating narrative to life.

1) Alison Sweeney as Hannah Swensen

Alison Sweeney is an American actor, television show host, director, and writer. She is renowned for her long-running role as Sami Brady on the daytime soap show Days of Our Lives, a character she portrayed for more than two decades until 2015.

During her time on the series, Sweeney received four Soap Opera Digest Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. Apart from Days of Our Lives, Sweeney has appeared in various television shows and films.

2) Gabriel Hogan as Norman Rhodes

Gabriel Hogan is a Canadian actor with a rich portfolio spanning television, film, and stage. He is most recognized for his performances in TV shows like Heartland, where he played the character Peter Morris and Traders. Hogan began his career in the mid-1990s and appeared in various TV films and television shows.

3) Barbara Niven as Delores Swensen

Barbara Niven is a Canadian-American actress, known for her roles in television, film, and stage productions. Niven is most recognized for her performances in TV shows like Cedar Cove and Chesapeake Shores. She has been part of various TV films and television shows since the late 1980s.

The supporting cast of Carrot Cake Murder will include Cameron Mathison as Mike Kingston and Daylin Willis as Deputy Lonny.

In the film, the discovery of a skeleton amid the debris of a renovation sends shockwaves through Lake Eden. Hannah Swensen is drawn into the mystery, despite the concerns of her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston.

Seeking to unravel the circumstances of the death and the identity of the victim, Hannah enlists the aid of her mother, Delores. Their combined efforts strive to expose the killer and reveal the concealed truth.

As the premiere of Carrot Cake Murder approaches, fans and newcomers alike are eagerly awaiting the return to Lake Eden. With a compelling plot, engaging characters, and a dash of humor, this movie will promise to be a treat for all. Don't forget to tune in on May 19, 2023, at 9 PM ET to catch Carrot Cake Murder on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Poll : 0 votes