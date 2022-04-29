Hold My Hand: Release date and all about Lady Gaga's new song for Top Gun: Maverick

Lady Gaga has announced the release of her new song Hold My Hand which will feature in the upcoming film, Top Gun: Maverick. The song, produced by Gaga, BloodPop and co-produced by Benjamin Rice, will release on May 3.

The movie, slated to release on May 27, will feature Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as a test pilot and a trainer. In the original 1986 Top Gun, he played the role of a pilot student training with the US Navy.

What do we know about Lady Gaga's new song?

While the song itself is well under wraps, Lady Gaga herself has dropped a few hints and shared an important post. We will have to wait till May 3 to hear the melody.

The singer wrote on Instagram:

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."

She further added:

"I'm so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it's been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long. And I'm so excited to give it to you on May 3. 'Hold My Hand.' "

Lady Gaga teases lyrics from Hold My Hand

If you are excited about hearing the song, you will be overjoyed to know that Lady Gaga teased lyrics from Hold My Hand.

"Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey.”

She had also added a few lines from the song on her Instagram post.

"But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you. I won’t let go till the end."

Lady Gaga 2022 announces Chromatica Ball Tour

Last month, the Bad Romance singer announced the rescheduled dates for her Chromatica Ball tour, two years after the initial announcement.

The tour, scheduled for July, will take place across 15 days in venues all around the world. It is slated to begin on July 17 and will stretch to September 10. The tour will support her 2020 album, Chromatica Ball, which had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The album won a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee