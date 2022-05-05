Holey Moley cast’s net worth: Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, and others return to Season 4 of ABC’s competition series

ABC's hit golf show, Holey Moley, returned with its Season 4 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Stephen Curry, Jeannie Mai, and many other golf-lovers are set to return and join the cast in Season 4. With a total of eight contestants, the show allows them to compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course.

Holey Moley is a 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series that features self-proclaimed golf-lovers putting their miniature golf and physical skills to the test. They will also face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course.

Net worth of Holey Moley Season 4 cast

1) Rob Riggle

With a net worth of $5 million, American actor, comedian, and retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle has worked immensely on camera. Born in 1970 in Louisville, Riggle went to the University of Kansas and achieved a BA in Theatre and Film in 1992.

Some of his most noticeable works include Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, The Hangover, Absolutely Anything, and Night School.

2) Joe Tessitore

Joe Tessitore has a net worth of $5 million. The American journalist is famous for being a sportscaster for football and boxing. Born in Schenectady, New York, in 1971, Joe graduated from Boston College and worked at an NBC affiliate in Dallas, TX. Following this, he worked for WRGC in New York and then WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut.

He appeared as an anchor for horse racing on ABC and ESPN. The 51-year-old was the lead play-by-play announcer for ESPN's Saturday Night College Football Primetime game as well as the College Football Playoff.

3) Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is an American professional basketball player, brand endorser, and venture capital investor with a net worth of $160 million. His full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II. 34-year-old Curry makes $50 million per year in NBA base salary, making him the highest-paid player in the NBA.

4) Jeannie Mai

42-year-old Jeannie Mai is a television presenter and celebrity stylist best known for her work on the makeover show How Do I Look? and the daytime talk show The Real. Mai has a net worth of $4 million.

Mai was born in 1979 in San Jose and began her journey as a makeup artist at the age of 18 with MAC Cosmetics. She later became a celebrity makeup stylist for MTV's Total Request Live and for Los Angeles' KCAL Station.

The producers for the upcoming ABC show are Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media.

Moreover, the executive producers of Holey Moley Season 4 are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Stephen Curry.

Viewers can watch Holey Moley from May 3 at 9/8c on ABC. Episode 2 is set to release on May 10.

