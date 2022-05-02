What time will American Idol season 20 episode 17 air? Idol reunion, release date and more explored

The American Idol team headed to Disneyland on this week's episode on May 1, 2022. It was a night of celebration worth remembering as the performances reignited some special childhood memories for the live audience and viewers back home. The Top 10 contestants performed some of the most special songs inspired by Disney characters from the movies.

The past 20 years of the show have seen its popularity soar through the sky with several talented individuals who have shown immense growth from mere contestants to world superstars. Continuing the legacy, this season of the reality singing competition has taken things to a whole new level with more challenging but more exciting challenges for the contestants.

Last week, the participants had a tough time battling it out for the Top 10. However, most managed to come up with flying colors, with some impressive performances under their belt, eventually securing a safe spot in the competition by winning the country's votes.

Details on American Idol Season 20 Episode 17

Following another night of celebration, the show will enter tomorrow night's episode with an epic Idol reunion. Some of the most well-renowned alumni will grace the stage with their hit performances and reminisce about the time spent in the competition that made them world stars.

As part of the 20-year American Idol celebration, contestants will get to witness some noteworthy performances by special guests, including former Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson and many alumni singers.

The official synopsis of the episode titled The Great Idol Reunion reads:

"In celebration of the milestone 20th season, “American Idol” greats Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Booth and additional surprise guests will reunite on the Idol stage for a night of unforgettable performances."

Sunday night's episode saw the team celebrating the world of Disney at Disneyland. The episode began with the judges entering the venue with a little mirror-on-the-wall drama, followed by a festive opening act by the contestants alongside American Urban Reggaeton singer Adassa and Rhenzy Feliz (who played the role of Camilo Madrigal in Disney's Encanto). They sang We Don't Talk About Bruno.

The judges made a glamorous appearance with Katy Perry dressed as Disney princess Ariel (in a mermaid costume) and took all the attention away when she fell from the chair with the mermaid's legs up in the sky. After this hilarious intervention, the contestants put out a tough battle to secure the country's votes and become the Top 7.

After putting their best foot forward, host Ryan Seacrest announced the results. The Top 7 moving ahead on American Idol are Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, Jay Copeland, Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, and Noah Thompson.

The contestants eliminated after battling a tough challenge were: Lady K, Emyrson Flora, and Mike Parker.

American Idol is one more step closer to the finale, and the competition gets tougher with seven incredible contestants on stage and only one winner at the end. The Idol reunion tomorrow will be a great source of inspiration for the Top 7 as they witness a reflection of what their future could look like.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm on ABC, tune in to American Idol.

Edited by Suchitra