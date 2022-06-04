Hollywood Bowl Juneteenth 2022 concert: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more

The Juneteenth concert, slated to take place on June 18 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, has announced its lineup.

The June 19 marathon, dubbed as Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, will mark 157 years since the liberation of Black people in the United States. The event will also feature the first-ever performance by an All-Black Symphony Orchestra in the Hollywood Bowl’s 100-year history.

In a statement about the Juneteenth concert, president of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee said:

“This is the most important event we’ve ever produced at Live Nation Urban. It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on Black independence and the Black experience. It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity. We hope to see you there.”

Hollywood Bowl Juneteenth concert 2022 tickets, live-streaming details and lineup

Tickets for the event will be available at hollywoodbowl.com, and are priced between $20 and $260. Fans can also watch the livestream of the concert on CNN, beginning at 8.00 pm ET.

In a statement, Chris Licht, chairman-CEO of CNN Worldwide, said:

“I’m thrilled that CNN is broadcasting this historic event for our viewers across the globe to celebrate and understand the significance of Juneteenth.”

Lineup of the concert

The lineup consists of artists belonging to various genres, including R&B, classical, hip-hop, country, pop, gospel and jazz. Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom will feature The Roots, Killer Mike, and Earth, Wind & Fire as headliners of the event. Also performing will be Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, and The Re-collective Orchestra. Special guests are yet to be announced.

Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge will lead the 68-piece Re-Collective Orchestra, which is the first black orchestra to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in its 100-year history. The concert is being presented by Live Nation Urban. The LA Philharmonic, Questlove and Adam Blackstone will serve as musical directors for the show.

Significance of Juneteenth

This is the second year that June 19 is being celebrated as a federal holiday. The day was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, and is often observed to celebrate African-American culture. The event originated in Galveston, Texas, and has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.

More about the headliners of the event

The Roots is a Grammy-award winning hip-hop band that was formed in 1987. The band was formed by Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson in Philadelphia. They serve as the house band on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They formerly starred in Late Night with Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014. In 2009, the band's You Got Me track won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. The band's song Wake Up feat. John Legend won two Grammys for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B album in 2011.

Earth, Wind & Fire was formed in 1969, and is considered as one of the most innovative and commercially successful acts in the history of music. The band has dealt in many musical genres including jazz, R&B, soul, funk, disco, pop, EDM, Latin, and Afro pop.

Killer Mike is an American rapper, actor, and activist who made his debut on Outkast's 2000 LP Stankonia. He has also appeared in the band's Grammy-winning single The Whole World. The artist has since released five full-length albums as a solo artist.

