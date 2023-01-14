Create

"Holy MOLY": Fans rejoice as Disney announces Phineas and Ferb revival 

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Jan 14, 2023 01:25 PM IST
When is Phineas and Ferb returning? Netizens reactions explored after Disney announced the comeback of the show after 7 years. (Image via Disney)
When is Phineas and Ferb returning? Netizens reactions explored after Disney announced the comeback of the show after 7 years. (Image via Disney)

Disney is bringing back its iconic show, Phineas and Ferb with 40 all-new episodes. The show's original creator, Dan Povenmire, will be in charge of the upcoming installment. He will also voice the character of Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

The announcement of the return of Phineas and Ferb was made by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The president announced that the series will also star Thomas Sangster, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, and Dee Bradley Baker, alongside Povenmire.

Best news ever?! 🤯 New episodes of #PhineasAndFerb and #HamsterAndGretel are coming soon to #DisneyPlus! https://t.co/H8eZooTPxR

Furthermore, the show will be returning after almost 7 years, as the final episode aired in 2015. Needless to say, the news has caused much excitement among social media users.

One netizen took to Twitter and posted:

“Holy MOLY. Best animated show of all time”
@DiscussingFilm Holy MOLY. Best animated show of all time

Social media users can't keep calm about the return of fan-favorite show Phineas and Ferb

While the release date has not been announced yet, it is speculated that the show will be released sometime in the summer.

Ever since the news was announced, Phineas and Ferb fans have flooded social media with posts celebrating its return.

@DisneyPlus Excited to binge-watch #PhineasAndFerb and relive my childhood! https://t.co/vV1PyOHlwk
@DiscussingFilm NO WAY MY CHILDHOOD LETS GOOOOOOOO
Phineas and Ferb is making a comeback! So here's one of my favorite jokes. Pay the man Monogram. https://t.co/4ghVV1JplM
the phineas and ferb writers announcing the revival: https://t.co/227IEXNQVE
phineas and ferb has always had a magnificent soundtrack , rollercoaster the musical has been my favorite cartoon episode for YEARS. every song in it is so good but Especially this one twitter.com/discusstv/stat… https://t.co/VN6JmRcSp4
disney is gonna be so confused when it's 90% adults watching the new phineas and ferb
@Variety Yes something cool finally comes back
phineas and ferb is the best cartoon ever. it's just done so perfectly
IN CASE YOU ALL HAVE NOT HEARD, THEY'RE MAKING MORE PHINEAS AND FERB :D yes i'm /srs

Furthermore, the makers of the show also informed that the deal of the show is currently with Disney Branded Television. This means that the new series can air anywhere on the Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior or Disney XD.

Ever since it began in 2007, Phineas and Ferb has aired 129 episodes

With 40 new episodes, the favorite cartoon show, which first started in 2007, is all set to make its comeback. So far, it has aired 129 episodes across 4 seasons, with the last one aired back in 2015.

Furthermore, the creators have also made two films previously, which were released in 2011 and 2020, respectively.

youtube-cover

Speaking about the renewal of the legendary cartoon series, creator Dan Povenmire said:

"It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humour of Phineas and Ferb. I'm eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."

Ayo Davis, the President of Disney Brand Television, also talked about Dan, saying:

"Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor. We couldn't be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way."
youtube-cover

The show is basically an American animated musical comedy cartoon, that follows Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher as the boys embark on a project. The series also features their sister Candace, mother Linda Flynn-Fletcher, and father Lawrence Fletcher.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...