Home Town Takeover season 2 release date, air time, and plot on HGTV

Fan-favorite renovation duos Ben and Erin Napier, and Dave and Jenny Marrs are all set to take on a new adventure in Fort Morgan, CO, in Home Town Takeover season 2. The second season of the show will premiere on Sunday, April 23, at 8 pm EST on HGTV and Discovery+. During the new season, the two duos will work together on restoring the small-town charm of Fort Morgan.

The residents will be in for a surprise in the premiere episode of the upcoming season. As seen in a few clips released before its premiere, Ben mentions, "Today is the big day. We are about to tell Fort Morgan that they're getting a Home Town Takeover."

Dave and Jenny Marrs have been married for 18 years. They live on a farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, and have five children. Ben and Erin Napier, on the other hand, tied the knot on November 22, 2008, and moved to Erin's hometown in Laurel, Mississippi. The couple has two beautiful daughters.

The experts are now gearing up to come together to use their skills and talents to give Fort Morgan an all-new look.

Home Town Takeover season 2 to include six episodes

A clip released ahead of the season premiere featured all four experts addressing the audience. During this, Dave described the goal of the show, as he said:

"The goal of Home Town Takeover is to take what is already amazing about these small towns, amplify it and show that it's a great place to live and to work and to visit."

The crowd cheered as the duo group announced, "You're getting a Home Town Takeover!" During this season, Fort Morgan town spaces, businesses, and homes will be renovated.

A number of guests are expected to appear over the course of this season. Among them are celebrities from shows on Food Network and HGTV, including, Darnell Ferguson (Superchef Grudge Match), Ben and Cristi Dozier (Building Roots), Carmeon Hamilton (Reno My Rental), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Lil Jon (Lil Jon Wants to do What?), and Page Turner (Fix My Flip).

During the second season of the show, the experts will complete 18 renovations in four months. All these renovations will be featured in the six episodes of season 2.

During an interview with People magazine last July, Ben Napier teased that the upcoming season would be thrilling. He also stated that season 2 of the show would be very different from its first installment, which was set in Wetumpka, Alabama.

He said:

"It's just a really cool town, and it's so much different from Wetumpka and Laurel. But at the same time, it has all of the same problems they had.”

In addition, he mentioned:

“The town has a really fascinating history, a really diverse cultural background. And just like any small town across America, it has these really inherent charms about it. So we want to go and help them tell that story."

Watch the latest season of Home Town Takeover on Sunday, April 23, at 8 pm EST on HGTV.

