Hoobastank Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American rock bands Hoobastank and Lit have announced a fall US tour starting in October. The tour will kick off on October 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, and wrap up in Cedar Park, Texas, on November 8. The band will be supported by Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris on select dates of the run.

General and VIP Tickets for the show will be available from August 26, at 10 am PT via the respective websites of the bands. An artist presale is currently ongoing and will be available until August 25 at 10 pm PT using the code TNT2022.

The “Tried-N-True VIP Meet & Greet Experience” will enable fans to join a pre-show hang and click pictures with members of Hoobastank, Lit, and Alien Ant Farm. VIP tickets will also give access to an exclusive autographed tour poster and one VIP exclusive merchandise item. It will also give priority entry into the venue.

Hoobastank and Lit Fall 2022 Tour dates

Oct. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. at SkyDeck

Oct. 15 - High Point, N.C. at Ziggy’s Outdoor

Oct. 16 - Bethlehem, Pa. at Musikfest Café *

Oct. 18 - Morristown, N.J. at Mayo PAC

Oct. 20 - Greenville, S.C. at Peace Concert Hall

Oct. 22 - Sugar Hill, Ga. at City Event

Oct. 23 - Wilmington, N.C. at Surf’s Up

Oct. 26 - Tampa, Fla. at Ritz Ybor

Oct. 27 - Ocala, Fla. at Reilly Arts Center

Oct. 28 - Ft. Myers, Fla. at The Ranch

Nov. 02 - Gollad, Texas at Schroeder Hall

Nov. 03 - Cypress, Texas at Frio Hill Country

Nov. 04 - New Braunfels, Texas at Texas Ski Ranch

Nov. 05 - Carrollton, Texas at Festival at The Switchyard +

Nov. 06 - Odessa, Texas at The Ector Theatre

Nov. 08 - Cedar Park, Texas at The Haute Spot

* Alien Ant Farm will not be on this date.

+ Only Hoobastank and Lit

More about the co-headliners

Hoobastank was formed in 1994 and consists of lead vocalist Doug Robb, guitarist Dan Estrin, drummer Chris Hesse, and original bassist Markku Lappalainen. In November last year, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of their self-titled release. The album featured hit singles including Crawling In The Dark, Running Away and Remember Me among others.

The band’s follow-up album The Reason was released in 2003. The eponymous title track from the album bagged RIAA platinum and received No. 1 on several records. Hoobastank released their most recent album, Push Pull, in 2018. The band has released six albums and one extended play to date.

Also co-headlining the tour along with Hoobastank is Lit. The band was formed in 1988 and has released seven studio albums till date. Their most popular album was A Place in the Sun, which was released in 1999. The platinum-certified album featured hit singles including My Own Worst Enemy, Zip-Lock and Miserable. Earlier in June, Lit released their seventh studio album, Tastes Like Gold. The album featured singles including Yeah Yeah Yeah and Mouth Shut.

