"Hope she sues him for defamation of character": Fans slam Blueface over claims he was involved with Megan Thee Stallion

American rapper Blueface recently spoke about his alleged relations with Megan Thee Stallion on The Jason Lee Show set to be aired on October 18, 2023. The rapper appeared on the show in a sit-down with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis.

A few weeks before the interview, Blue's mother Karlissa Saffold Harvey had claimed that her son and Megan "need to make a baby," according to 9MagTv. The host of The Jason Lee Show asked Jaidyn her thoughts on the same and after her response, Blue replied to Lee, saying:

"Been there and done that."

Disclaimer: The article may contain crude terms about s*xual intercourse.

The baby mama, however, took a small shot at Blueface commenting that it was a clout-chasing attempt that backfired. After a few more pushes from the host, Blue claimed that Megan had allegedly performed oral s*x on him.

When Megan's fanbase, Thee Hotties, heard about Blue's claims, they weren't too happy about it and took to X, formerly Twitter to call him out. Some even, as a joke, asked Megan Thee Stallion to sue him for "defamation of character."

Fan talks about a possible lawsuit against Blue. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Blueface talks about his alleged past with Megan Thee Stallion

The Jason Lee Show shared clips of the interview with rapper Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis, his baby mama. They have two children together, a son, Javaughn Jamal Porter who was born in 2019, and a daughter, Jaidynn Alaiyah Porter, who was born in 2020.

Johnathan Jamall Porter, known professionally as Blueface opened up about his views regarding his alleged past with Megan Thee Stallion. Karlissa Saffold Harvey, Blue's mother had previously talked about her wish for him and Megan to make babies together, according to XXL.

During Jaidyn and Blue's appearance on the show, the host, Jason Lee asked the former what she thought about Karlissa wanting Blue and Megan to hook up. Jaidyn replied by saying that Karlissa's actions "were a clout reach" and went on to say that the clout reach "went backward."

Blueface who seemingly wanted to dismiss the topic said:

"I've already been there and done that."

When Jason Lee, asked the American rapper if he had "slept with Megan," Blueface said:

"Jason, I didn't say that."

This was followed by another silence with Lee asking his Megan Thee Stallion question once again. To which Blue admitted that Megan might have performed oral s*x on him but that it was a "long time ago."

Blue's baby mama, Alexis seemed to be getting annoyed by Blue's past, so he concluded the subject by saying that he had been doing this for a long time.

"Like XXL Freshman. Like, five years ago. BET Awards. I did all of this stuff already. I'm where I'm at doing what I want to do by choice," the rapper added.

The internet reacted to the rapper's claims, some of them not believing Blue altogether with many saying that his claims couldn't have been true. However, there were some people who believed Blue as they said that they believed him to be "fine" before a lot of his baby mama drama with Chrisean Rock was revealed.

The controversial rapper has a second baby mama, a fellow rapper Chrisean Rock with whom he just had a baby named Chrisean Malone Jr. However, as per Hot New Hip Hop, Blue has decided to focus on his family and stay with Jaidyn.

Adam22's upcoming interview with Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis

Adam 22, teases the audience about an upcoming interview with Blue. (Image via Instagram/adam22)

Adam 22, the host of No Jumper and Plug Talk disclosed on his Instagram stories that he would be having rapper Blue and Jaidyn Alexis for an interview. In later a story, Adam revealed that the American rapper spoke about his history with Megan Thee Stallion.

"Me when Blueface told me Meg gave him top a few days after Tory shot her in the foot," Adam posted on his Instagram stories.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, as per Hip Hip Dx. The shooting occurred in July 2020, three years before his sentencing in August 2023.

Megan Thee Stallion has not given a statement about Blue's comments on their alleged relationship.