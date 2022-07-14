"Hopefully it's over": Internet reacts as judge rejects Amber Heard's motion to set aside Johnny Depp's trial win

Amber Heard's motion for a mistrial in her high-profile defamation case against estranged husband Johnny Depp has been dismissed by a Virginia judge. The judge stated there are no grounds to cancel the $10 million verdict against her.

Following the judge's new verdict, fans of Johnny Depp took to Twitter to diss the American actress for challenging the motion. One said that the judge's verdict was "good" and added, "Hopefully it's over once and for all."

Per the motion filed on June 8, the legal team of the 36-year-old actress asked the court to nullify the verdict, which was announced on June 1, over claims of a fake juror. They alleged that a juror out of the seven selected did not receive a summons addressed to the person, and someone else from the same household showed up as Juror no. 15.

However, on July 13, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected the motion stating that Heard's team should have objected to the verdict sooner. The judge added that there was no error with the outcome.

“Defendant does not allege Juror Fifteen’s inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way. The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Twitter reactions on Amber Heard's rejected plea

Johnny Depp fans and followers applauded the Judge's decision to reject Amber Heard's plea and some even dissed her lawyer's efforts to challenge the judgment. One fan alleged that Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft knew about the alleged false claims.

Several Twitter users also pointed to the fact that Judge Azcarate had highlighted parts of the document in order to "send a message here."

TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ @LauraBockov

Let's have a live discussion on Amber Heard and how lucky she is to have this incredible Homeowner's Insurance



2PM today



Umm: Wait I thought she couldn't pay the charities because she had to pay her legal fees????

Lets celebrate Judge A ruling. DENIED AMBER HEARD DENIED. #JohnnyDeppWon

Some fans said that since Depp won the case, Heard and her lawyer "need to get over it." While other fans said that they could already hear Heard's followers claiming that judge was biased.

C 🖤 @JohnnyasR . Wonder if the Turd will still try to keep going with the appeal now!? Amber Heard's post trial motions have been denied by Judge A, as they should be. Wonder if the Turd will still try to keep going with the appeal now!? #JohnnyDeppWon her and Elaine need to get over it Amber Heard's post trial motions have been denied by Judge A, as they should be 👏👏👏. Wonder if the Turd will still try to keep going with the appeal now!? #JohnnyDeppWon her and Elaine need to get over it

Wyno Forever @ForeverWyno @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV Notice how Judge Penney put in BOLD that "the parties in the case shall be responsible for verifying the ACCURACY of such information." She is sending a message here. @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV Notice how Judge Penney put in BOLD that "the parties in the case shall be responsible for verifying the ACCURACY of such information." She is sending a message here. 😂 https://t.co/7cBC9dWB0N

abcdeFU @uniquePurpleFx @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV I can hear it now from The Defendant’s supporters. “Judge A is bias, she a Depp fan” “The judge is a misogynist for denying the motion” “The judge was paid off” please feel free to add more lol. @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV I can hear it now from The Defendant’s supporters. “Judge A is bias, she a Depp fan” “The judge is a misogynist for denying the motion” “The judge was paid off” please feel free to add more lol.

tdegglet @tdegglet @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV I loved the shade at the end "the only evidence before this court is that this juror and all the jurors followed their oaths, the courts instructions and orders". AKA the jurors did NOT use social media as AH and EB stated. @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV I loved the shade at the end "the only evidence before this court is that this juror and all the jurors followed their oaths, the courts instructions and orders". AKA the jurors did NOT use social media as AH and EB stated.

Aly Kavan @AlysonKavan @ChanleyCourtTV girl u know elaine still ain’t gunna get it even with ur lil emphasis note lol but I think amber needs to stop tryin so hard to make fetch happen bc it’s not going to happen lol @CourtTV Hahahahha I love this judge man the (emphasis added) partgirl u know elaine still ain’t gunna get it even with ur lil emphasis note lol but I think amber needs to stop tryin so hard to make fetch happen bc it’s not going to happen lol @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV Hahahahha I love this judge man the (emphasis added) part 😂 girl u know elaine still ain’t gunna get it even with ur lil emphasis note lol but I think amber needs to stop tryin so hard to make fetch happen bc it’s not going to happen lol

Some people claimed that since the lawyer knew that the motions were "pointless and obsolete," she was "filing them to get paid for them by Amber's insurance."

Chelsy @cmarie272829 @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV Elaine knew all these motions were pointless and obsolete. She was probably just filing them to get paid for them by Amber's insurance. Which was another of their lies. Amber hasn't paid legal fees!! Insurance has and now they're suing her because of the malice @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV Elaine knew all these motions were pointless and obsolete. She was probably just filing them to get paid for them by Amber's insurance. Which was another of their lies. Amber hasn't paid legal fees!! Insurance has and now they're suing her because of the malice

Wend44 @Wend443 @tdegglet @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV I love how it says the order is final in capitals and in bold! @tdegglet @ChanleyCourtTV @CourtTV I love how it says the order is final in capitals and in bold! 😂

What did Amber Heard's team say about the alleged fake juror?

In a court plea filed on June 8, the summons sent in April 2022 went to an address where two people with the same surnames lived. The summons was supposed to be for a 77-year-old individual but at jury duty, the other resident, a 52-year-old, showed up as Juror 15.

As of now, the identity of the person hasn't been revealed to the public.

In the documents, Heard's team stated:

"Thus, the 52-year-old- (redacted) sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11 and did not 'appear in the list,' as required. In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel… Ms. Heard's due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered."

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million over an op-ed article she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. In the piece, she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence and dubbed herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Although she did not name Depp, his lawyers stated that the article insinuated that Heard was talking about the star. They asked for financial compensation from his former wife for tarnishing his professional image.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million for defaming her and claiming that her domestic violence allegations were a "hoax."

After a six-week heated court battle in Fairfax, Virginia, a seven-person jury awarded Depp $15 million in the form of compensatory and punitive damages. However, this was ultimately reduced to $10.35 million because of Virginia's rules. Meanwhile, Amber Heard was also awarded $2 million but received no punitive damages.

