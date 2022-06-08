What did Amber Heard say? Actress slams Johnny Depp's TikTok message for fans

Amber Heard speaks in response to Johnny Depp's message on Tik Tok, which thanked his supporters following his victory in the defamation trial against Heard.

It's been agonizing for Heard to see online mocking of her testimony. She said she wants to move on and wishes everybody would stop harassing her, stressing that she does not deserve this.

"All I want is for Johnny to leave me alone. I don't deserve this. I'm ready to move on."

Heard's statement came after Depp posted a TikTok video, which showed the 58-year-old actor waving to fans from his car, playing his guitar on stage, and preparing for his performance backstage.

Depp joined the popular video-sharing platform less than a week after winning $15 million in damages from Heard, who was found liable on all three counts by a Virginia jury.

In a message to his fans, Depp wrote, expressing gratitude as well as the will to move forward:

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

A representative for the 36-year-old actress responded to Depp's post by saying:

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward', women's rights are moving backward, the verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is...be afraid to stand up and speak out."

Amber Heard has reacted to ex-husband Johnny Depp's TikTok post about "moving forward" with his fans.

Amber Heard talked about the "negativity" she gets from some of Depp's admirers online.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."

A new trend in Tik Tok has been using video/audio from Heard's testimony in the Johnny Depp trial, with creators dramatically reenacting it, performing dances to it, or otherwise mocking her. Amber Heard described seeing the internet's "mockery" in her testimony as "agonizing."

"I'm not a saint. As you all know, I'm not trying to present myself as one."

The video, which has received over 30 million views in five days, shows Heard emotionally testifying on the stand, overlaid with a clip of Kim Kardashian in a judge's robe from a Saturday Night Live sketch saying,

"Ew, this is so cringing. Guilty.”

According to TikTok's website, videos with the offensive hashtag "amberturd" has been viewed more than 1.2 billion times.

A video from TikTok user @sansanjovs, which has nearly 10 million views, features a mocking reenactment of Heard's testimony.

Another viral TikTok video is this one. It has been viewed over 14 million times since it was posted on Sunday and featured a cat with a blond wig (supposed to represent Heard) and as Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean.

According to TikTok's Community Guidelines:

"Content that disparages victims of violent tragedies" is prohibited.

TikTok has removed several videos that used Heard's testimony that the company claims violated its anti-bullying policies, and the company says it will continue to enforce those rules.

Amber Heard said in a statement after the verdict was announced last Wednesday that she intends to appeal it:

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."

she added.

"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Depp was awarded compensatory damages of $10 million and punitive damages of $5 million. In her countersuit against Depp, Heard won a minor victory, with the jury awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages.

