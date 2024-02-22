“Hoping this behavior kills his career”: Nic Pizzolatto accused of misogyny & sexism after his True Detective review sparks massive backlash

Renowned True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has ignited controversy with his scathing critique of the show's fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country. The season, helmed by Issa López, departed from Pizzolatto's direct involvement, leading to a publicized distancing from the project.

Pizzolatto's Instagram comments, dismissing the season as "stupid" and reposting criticisms, have triggered allegations of misogyny and sexism. This backlash has put the acclaimed creator under scrutiny, raising questions about creative ownership and constructive criticism, with a fan stating on X (formerly Twitter):

Fan outrage over Pizzolatto's remarks

Nic Pizzolatto's critical stance towards Night Country stirred discontent among fans and critics. The show, known for its intricate storytelling and dark aesthetics, took a new direction under López's guidance.

Fans accused him of amplifying negativity and undermining López's creative efforts. The fallout from these remarks triggered a substantial backlash from fans on social media platforms like Reddit and X, as many felt Pizzolatto's actions were disrespectful to the cast and crew who worked tirelessly on the project.

True Detective season 4 finale and Pizzolatto's reaction

Pizzolatto, the original True Detective showrunner, although not involved in the season's production, reposted scathing critiques of the finale on his Instagram story. Pizzolatto's comments on Instagram, now deleted, included calling the ties between season 4 and his original work "so stupid." According to Esquire, he also commented back in January, “I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else. Can’t blame me.”

After the finale aired on February 18, 2024, Pizzolatto reposted critical comments from viewers who called the episode a “hot mess” and “some of the sloppiest writing." He also shared posts from numerous fans who expressed outrage over the finale, criticizing its "lazy, nonsensical" resolutions.

Comments from the True Detective: Night Country team

Kali Reis, the co-lead in the season alongside Jodie Foster, expressed disappointment in Pizzolatto's decision to emphasize negative reactions, suggesting a lack of support for his fellow artists. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the wrestler-turned-actor said:

Issa López responded to Pizzolatto's criticisms with diplomacy, asserting that every storyteller has a unique relationship with their creations. In a January interview with Vulture, López addressed Pizzolatto's comments, asserting,

"I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them."

She emphasized her deep appreciation for Pizzolatto's prior work and the affection of its fans, stating,

"I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it."

López reiterated this sentiment when asked about Pizzolatto’s criticisms earlier in the Night Country season, underscoring the show's reinvention and its welcoming nature, expressing,

“And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”

All True Detective: Night Country episodes are available to stream on Max.

