True Detective Season 4 Episode 6 (Finale): Release date, what to expect, and more

True Detective Season 4 Episode 6, called "Part 6," is finally almost here. It's the one fans have all been waiting for, and it's airing on HBO and Max on February 18, 2024, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who killed Annie K. They also want to discover the connections between Tsalal Station and Silver Sky in this episode.

With the new trailer for True Detective Season 4's finale released, everyone is looking forward to the ending. The suspenseful, mysterious, and twist-filled season now promises an intense finale soon.

True Detective Season 4 Episode 6 release date and time

True Detective Season 4 Episode 6 will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 9 PM ET/PT. This final installment concluded the season's narrative arc, promising a resolution to the mysteries that have captivated audiences throughout the series.

Here are some more time zones with their release times for True Detective Season 4 Episode 6:

Time Zone Airing Time Eastern Time 9:00 PM Pacific Time 6:00 PM Central Time 8:00 PM Mountain Time 7:00 PM GMT/UTC 2:00 AM (next day) CET (Central European Time) 3:00 AM (next day) IST (Indian Standard Time) 7:30 AM (next day) AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) 12:00 PM (next day)

Kali Reis (L) and Jodie Foster (R) in a still from the show (Image via HBO)

With its debut on HBO and Max, fans were able to tune in to witness the resolution of lingering questions surrounding the identity of Annie K's killer and the connections woven throughout the season.

People all over the globe are excited about the premiere of True Detective Season 4 Episode 6, the season finale. They are pumped to discover how the last mystery unfolds this time.

What will happen in True Detective Season 4 Episode 6?

Kali Reis as Navarro in a still from True Detective Season 4 (Image via HBO)

True Detective Season 4 Episode 6, some crazy things go down. Hank moves Annie's body and tries to get rid of Otis, who's hanging out at Danvers' place. But Pete steps in and ends up shooting his dad to save Danvers from getting hurt.

Meanwhile, Navarro and Danvers go exploring caves to find important evidence. A storm comes along and they end up stuck without any power or a way to talk to anyone. While the storm keeps going, Navarro and Danvers have to face some demons from their past.

Navarro starts struggling with her mental health, which causes her to have hallucinations and makes her try to walk into the ocean. The teaser for the episode shows Danvers underwater, facing a possibly life-threatening situation.

Cast and characters of True Detective Season 4

In Season 4 of True Detective, a talented group of actors come together to tell a story full of mystery and excitement. They are:

Jodie Foster as Chief Liz Danvers

Kali Reis as Trooper Evangeline Navarro

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

Finn Bennett as Officer Peter Prior

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers

John Hawkes as Captain Hank Prior

Christopher Eccleston as Captain Ted Connelly/Ted Corsaro.

Some other actors in the mix are Mahershala Ali, Forest Whitaker, Uma Thurman, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Michiel Huisman, Naomie Harris, RJ Cyler, and Gina Carano.

Final thoughts

After the intense ending in True Detective Season 4 Episode 6, fans are left with so many questions and surprises to think about. As they think back on the plot twists and memorable scenes, True Detective as a crime drama delves deep into the world of darkness and deceit.

Watch the whole season on HBO and Max platforms.

