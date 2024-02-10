"Oh my god" - Kali Reis on the final moments of True Detective Season 4 Episode 5 (Exclusive)

The final minutes of True Detective Season 4 Episode 5 are guaranteed to leave jaws agape. The slow burn of the episode leads to a zenith, an epic culmination that few may see coming.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Actress Kali Reis spoke to Sportskeeda about the moment that Peter Prior (Finn Bennett) shoots his father, Captain Hank Prior (John Hawkes).

The senior Prior kills an addict named Otis, a key player in the investigation into the murder of Annie K. In his last few moments, Hank Prior confesses to moving Annie's body, but claims he never killed her. Peter Prior shoots his father in the head thereafter.

Actress Kali Reis admitted that she felt stunned when she read about the huge plot twist in True Detective Season 4 Episode 5.

"Even reading it, I was like…you ever read something and you are like wait a minute. What? I read it like three or four times. I was like oh my god. "

True Detective Season 4 Episode 5 is a huge turning point for several characters

While Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) are at odds at several points in the story, the death of Hank Prior serves as a huge turning point. Reis points out how True Detective Season 4 Episode 5 is a critical juncture in this murder mystery:

"Even getting there, it’s like you know what’s going to happen. But being in that situation because it was such a huge turning point, is such a huge turning point in the whole story, you get to see Danvers in a whole different way you’ve never seen up until this point. You see Peter Prior in a way he physically does what he’s been doing in his mind with his dad over and over. There’s just so much in that."

Even though Navarro is rocked by the passing of her sister, Julia, she becomes the voice of reason in True Detective Season 4 Episode 5. She takes command of the situation and calms Danvers down.

"And then you see Navarro, is the one that has to get Danvers to…’alright, that’s what’s we’re going to do’. She takes control. And then you see John Hawkes, it’s almost like putting him out of his misery in a way. Maybe that’s what he wanted the whole time. So that whole scene is so emotionally draining and such a huge turning point," Kali Reis continues.

Peter Prior set about cleaning the scene of the crime in the final moments of True Detective Season 4 Episode 5, while Danvers and Navarro worked to finish the story. Reis mentioned her character's role in this vital moment of this gripping tale:

"And then they have a choice to make. Navarro has to make Danvers know that this is the choice we have to make. Out of the three people that are there, Navarro is the level-headed one, probably Peter is the level-headed ones and Danvers is the one who needs to get adjusted and refocused. That is a huge turning point. I think it’s going to leave everybody like – WHAT?"

The epic finale of True Detective: Night Country will stream on Max. Stay tuned to SK POP as Danvers and Navarro uncover a grisly truth beneath the ice!

