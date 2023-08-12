“Hoping everything will be ok”: Fans send love to Katharine McPhee and David Foster amid horrible family tragedy cutting Asia tour short

Katharine Mcphee has decided she will not attend the Jakarta leg of the ongoing tour with her husband David Foster. On August 11, she shared a message with her 900 K followers on Instagram that either she or David had to leave the tour to be there for their family, following a "horrible tragedy."

It is still unclear what occurred in the Foster family home for the abrupt exit of the American actress and singer.

Regardless, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section of her post, filling it with love and care for the couple.

Comment from Katherine Mcphee's Instagram post about Jakarta Tour. (Images via Instagram/@katharinefoster)

Katharine Mcphee cancels her appearance in husband David Foster's Tour

Katharine along with her husband, David Foster, have been on tour since December 1, 2022. David named his concert the Hitman, and the performance with his wife is called An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee.

However, on Friday, August 11, Katharine Mcphee took to Instagram to share saddening news:

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family."

According to a recent update from TMZ, the American Idol runner-up left the tour abruptly because of the untimely demise of their son's nanny. Katharine Mcphee, and David Foster have a two-year-old son together, named Rennie, who was born in 2021.

It is likely the In My Dreams actress is heading back home to Sherman Oaks, California, to take care of their son.

David had recently shared a post with Rennie showing off the kid's drumming skills before they left for their concert tour.

David Foster also has five daughters from his previous romantic relationships - Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

The 16-time Grammy Award winner will hold down the fort in Indonesia, while his wife takes care of matters back in the United States, according to Daily Mail.

Foster's tour also features other artists like Peabo Bryson, Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, and Indonesian singer, Raisa. This leg of the tour is named the "David Foster and Friends Tour."

Fans and celebrities react to the news

After the actress released her statement on Instagram, the comments section was filled with love and support for Katharine Mcphee and her husband.

Celebrities and fans send well wishes to the couple. (Image via Instagram/@katharinefoster)

Fans and celebrities send loving comments to Katherine and David. (Images via Instagram/@katharinefoster)

Katharine Mcphee and David Foster have not confirmed the actual reason for the actress' absence from the Hitman concert yet.