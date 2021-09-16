Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12: Ik-jun and Song-hwa finally ready to go on a date

It has been a long time since Ik-jun confessed his feelings to Song-hwa and in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12, they are ready to set out on a date. Song-hwa was worried that she might lose the friendship if she were to say yes.

Ik-jun's accident in the previous episode of Hospital Playlist season 2 served as a harsh wake-up call for Song-hwa. She was worried that she would never be able to tell him that she had liked him all along too.

That was how she took the courage to ask him out. She told Ik-jun that if he were still interested in her, she would love to date him. He showed his interest with a heart-melting kiss.

Disclaimer: Potential spoilers ahead

Song-hwa and Ik-jun confess their plan to date in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12

In Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12, the pair will want to try all the normal things that couples would do. The promo for the upcoming episode saw Ik-jun and Song-hwa jointly decide that they would step out on a date. When their other friends, Jeong-won, Seok-hyeong and Jun-wan, ask them about their weekend plans, they confess.

Jun-wan felt that there was something brewing in the previous episode and in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12, his and Ik-sun's suspicions would be confirmed. There are many things that the show will have to address in the finale. This includes how Song-hwa and Ik-jun break the news to their friends.

They have been friends for years and a change such as this might shock them. Their reaction is something that the audience would love to watch in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12. The friendship between the five doctors has been at the center of the show since the very beginning and this is not expected to change.

Not all seems happy in the finale of Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12

Song-hwa and Ik-jun's relationship aside, the promo for Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12 indicated that there would be a hard decision to make for Jun Wan's assistant professor. His pregnant wife began chemotherapy recently, and from the hard tears that he shed in the promo, he may have heard some bad news.

In addition to this, the doctors at Yulje Medical Center also sounded worried as they discussed the hard decision that the patient and their guardian would have to make. However, the promo for Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 12, did not indicate who the patient in question was.

Also Read

At the moment, there is only speculation that this may have something to do with Jun-wan's teammates.

At the moment, the chances of the show getting renewed for yet another season seem high. For instance, questions like what would happen to Jun-wan and Ik-sun need to be answered. Jeong-won and Gyeo-ul's relationship would also have to evolve as would Seok-hyeong and Min-ah's. So how the show manages to wrap up this season and keep the audience hooked will be interesting to watch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi