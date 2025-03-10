Hostess launches new Donettes Fritter Rings: All you need to know

Hostess has launched Donettes Fritter Rings, a new apple cinnamon-flavored snack that reimagines its classic donut holes into a playful, pull-apart design. The product features soft, bubble-shaped donuts infused with real apple pieces and cinnamon and coated in a sweet glaze. Available nationwide in the U.S. from March 3, 2025, these treats aim to combine convenience with nostalgic flavors.

As they join Hostess’ expanding lineup of Donettes varieties, The J. M. Smucker Co. announced a new release as part of Hostess’ ongoing innovation in the snack aisle. Each box contains six individually wrapped portions, emphasizing portability and freshness. With no high fructose corn syrup, the Fritter Rings cater to evolving consumer preferences while retaining the brand’s signature indulgence.

Donettes Fritter Rings: Apple cinnamon meets pull-apart fun

Hostess Donettes Fritter Rings (Image via Hostess)

Hostess Donettes Fritter Rings mark the latest addition to the brand’s snack portfolio, blending the texture of fritters with the convenience of pre-packaged donuts. The product’s bubble-like design allows for easy sharing or solo snacking, with a shape inspired by fused donut holes.

According to Becky Yadav, Senior Brand Manager at Hostess, the goal was to create a snack that sparks joy. She said in a press release on March 3, 2025:

"As leaders in snacking innovation, we speak to everyone's snack cravings and bringing joy to everyday moments, and our Donettes Fritter Rings do just that. With their fun, pull-apart shape and comforting apple cinnamon flavor, these fritter-inspired donuts are the ultimate snackable delight."

The Apple Cinnamon Fritter Rings contain real apple puree and warm cinnamon. This helps it offer a fruit-forward twist on traditional Donettes. Hostess ensures it comes with no high fructose corn syrup, thereby aligning with broader trends toward simpler ingredient lists.

Each 1.73-ounce serving is individually wrapped, as it ensures freshness for on-the-go consumption.

Bubble-shaped treats: Flavor and design inspiration

The new Donettes Fritter Rings draw inspiration from bakery-style apple fritters. They combine a fluffy interior with a crispy, glazed exterior. The pull-apart design mirrors the texture of monkey bread. This way, consumers can have a hands-on snacking experience.

By including real apple pieces in the snack, Hostess positions it as a unique selling point as it aims to replicate the taste of freshly fried fritters without requiring a bakery visit. While apple cinnamon is often associated with autumn, Hostess positions the flavor as suitable for year-round enjoyment. The product’s launch follows the 2024 release of HoneyBun-flavored Donettes.

Nutrition and ingredients

The fritter rings contain 220 calories per serving (Image via Hostess)

Each serving of Hostess Donettes Fritter Rings contains 220 calories, 11 grams of total fat, and 18 grams of sugar. It contains allergens such as egg, milk, soy, and wheat. The snacks are certified kosher dairy, catering to specific dietary preferences.

Hostess emphasizes the use of real apples and the exclusion of high fructose corn syrup, though the product remains a sweet indulgence. Nutritional details align with other Hostess core offerings; positioning it as a comparable choice for consumers who seek portion-controlled treats.

Hostess continues to expand its Donettes lineup with the Fritter Rings, leveraging both flavor innovation and playful design. As consumers seek snacks that balance indulgence and portability, the Apple Cinnamon Fritter Rings aim to carve a niche in the competitive market.

With nationwide availability, the product is positioned to appeal to both loyal customers and new audiences.

