House of the Dragon 2 trailer breakdown: All key takeaways and spoilers to expect

The House of the Dragon season 2 official teaser is finally here. Lasting 1:25 minutes, the first promotional clip for the HBO show comes more than a year after season 1 premiered. Set nearly two centuries before the events in the parent show, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 book, Fire & Blood.

Season 1 of the prequel consisted of ten episodes, while the second edition will reportedly comprise eight episodes. Apart from a sneak peek, the season 2 teaser dropped the release window as well.

As per the video, the second season will arrive in summer 2024. So, expect the edition to hit screens between June and September.

House of The Dragon teaser is all about revenge and a looming war

1) Rhaenyra grieving over her son Lucerys’ loss

The teaser of House of The Dragon season 2 starts with a grieving mother, and that's none other than Princess/Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). She is at Storm's End, the House Baratheon seat, overlooking the site for Lucerys and Aemond's bloody fight.

Rhaenyra is crossed between her affinity for Queen/Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her drive for revenge.

2) Prince/King Aegon II Targaryen grows comfortable with power

Prince / King Aegon II Targaryen approaching the Iron Throne. (Photo via YouTube/Max)

After King Viserys I Targaryen gets killed, his firstborn, Prince/King Aegon II Targaryen becomes the acting Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. Initially disinterested, he changes his stance after assuming and enjoying the position of power. In the House of the Dragon teaser, he's shown carrying Viserys' dagger, the same one that was used to slay the Night King centuries later.

3) Otto Hightower's army to support the greens

The scene in teaser. (Photo via YouTube/Max)

In the teaser, we see the army of The Hightowers of Oldtown mobilizing and going towards the Crownlands to lend their strong support to Aegon II, who sits on the Iron Throne. Their sigil, comprising a white tower and a green flame atop it, is seen right at the beginning of the video.

4) Blood and Cheese carry out a fatal revenge plan

Rhaenyra will be seeking revenge with her husband Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), asking his paramour Mysaria to hire two assassins. She gets butcher Blood and ratcatcher Cheese. They are tasked with brutally killing a child of King Aegon II Targaryen and Queen Helaena Targaryen as part of Rhaenyra and Daemon’s revenge plan.

As per the book, Blood and Cheese enter Alicent Hightower's chambers via the Red Keep. After she is gagged and they kill her maid, the fearsome pair seeks Helaena’s children and Alicent's grandchildren- Jaehaerys, Jaehaera, and Maelor. After Helaena brings them to see their grandmother, Blood and Cheese seize them and hold the former at knifepoint.

The mother is then asked to choose who shall be killed and after her helpless pleas fail, she chooses her youngest, Maelor. Blood instead cuts off Jaehaerys’ head, leaving Helaena devastated.

5) At Jaeharys’ funeral, a mob attacks Alicent Hightower

At Prince Jaeharys’ funeral, a riot breaks out as seen in the teaser. The chaos probably started because the miffed smallfolk thought that King Aegon II seized Rhaenyra’s birthright.

In this milieu, the teaser shows Alicent getting attacked even though some fans speculate it may not be at the final rites, because of her dress.

6) Criston Cole shown as Aegon's Hand of the King

Cole takes the shot. (Photo via YouTube/Max)

The House of the Dragon teaser shows an angry Ser Criston Cole donning a new haircut and executing a man by the seaside. The victim is most probably a Rhaenyra loyalist, who refuses to accept Aegon II as the rightful Iron Throne heir.

7) Alicent in conversation with Larys Strong

Larys Strong, who is Alicent’s Master of Whisperers, appears off-screen in the teaser as she tells him that “many will die,” while indicating that a war is looming and that there is no turning back.

Rumors suggest that this happens after the young prince’s funeral, since Alicent is shown in an aggrieved state. While not seen in the teaser, House of the Dragon may stretch the sequence and show how Larys uses his awareness about the King’s Landing and the Seven Kingdoms and advises Alicent about possible strategies.

8) Aemond Targaryen wants to sit on the Iron Throne

Aemond Targaryen, an aggressive and fearsome warrior, aspires to capture the throne and is frustrated with his brother getting preference simply because he is the firstborn. His eye on the Iron Throne is displayed in the teaser, laying the red carpet of greed and envy to be shown in House of the Dragon.

9) Rhaenyra and Syrax meet Addam and Seasmoke

There is a particular sequence in the teaser where Rhaenyra is in front of her she-dragon Syrax. They are facing Dragonseed Addam Velaryon (born Addam of Hull), the bastard of Laenor Velaryon, and the rider of Seasmoke.

This meeting probably takes place after Sowing, which is the first time when Addam rides his dragon. Seasmoke is significant here since, before Addam, the pale silver-grey dragon belonged to his father Laenor.

Laenor was married to Rhaenyra but fled Westeros and may be dead.

10) The Cargyll twins feud over loyalty

Arryk Cargyll is loyal to Aegon II while his twin Erryk Cargyll is loyal to Rhaenyra. In the book, when Arryk is sent to assassinate Rhaenyra, his brother catches him, and a duel ensues. Both are fatally wounded, a glimpse of which is shown in the House of the Dragon teaser.

