House of the Dragon Episode 3 review: A slow-burning exploration of familiar themes

With a not-so-subtle time skip and a turnaround in the narrative, the third episode of House of the Dragon had plenty to offer in its hour-long runtime.

Following up on two episodes of pure nostalgia and intrigue, the third episode began years later in the Seven Kingdoms, showcasing some new developments like the birth of Aegon Targaryen, Viserys' (Paddy Considine) son with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

Throughout the third episode, the show suffered flaws almost similar to the first two episodes but also managed to excel in things that it was already good at. Coupled with a tremendously packed ending featuring a jaw-dropping performance from Matt Smith in the shoes of Daemon Targaryen, this episode was a worthy upgrade and a much-needed throwback to the original Game of Thrones.

Read on for a detailed review of House of the Dragon episode 3.

House of the Dragon episode 3 review: Far from burning the city down

The first thing any viewer would notice in House of the Dragon is the slowed-down approach. It is unfair to say, so soon at least, that this approach is not working. The third episode progresses along the line of this mellow-burning narrative, with a lot of conversation-driven revelations and developments.

Viserys I continues to be the unlikeable and drawn-out character that he was at the start of the season. He presents a stark contrast when placed opposite his brother Daemon, who is the main reason for whatever spark the episode had in terms of action.

While House of the Dragon isn't wallowing in dragon flames in this episode, the ending shows that the moments of sparks have begun.

Another very interesting development is the more fiery and determined Rhaenyra (still played by Milly Alcock), whose character seems to be getting denser and more layered with every passing episode. Viserys' struggle with naming his daughter heir is also still a pressing issue, though the presence of a son has eased things into place on nearly all frontiers.

House of the Dragon uses the time skip well to introduce some new characters. Among them is Jason (Jefferson Hall) from House Lannister, a very familiar house for all Game of Thrones fanatics. The episode also introduces his twin brother, Tyland Lannister. Though the name itself generates intrigue, these characters do not replicate the strong impression of Jamie or Cersei Lannister.

A large part of the episode is filled with verbal wars between many characters, including Viserys and Rhaenyra. Viserys' constant degradation is annoying, with Considine doing a good job of making the character extremely unlikable throughout the episode. This also comments on the patriarchal angle of succession in the golden days of Westeros.

The ending is one of the most interesting parts, and features Daemon Targaryen taking the helm and driving the episode towards a glowing end. His illegal war against The Crab Feeder is not only narratively fascinating but is cinematically brilliant, replicating the twilight days of Game of Thrones.

The conclusion generated hope that the upcoming episodes will likely tread on the more action-filled path of Westeros history.

The third episode of House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

