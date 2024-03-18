House of the Dragon: How did Addam of Hull bond with a dragon? Reasons explored

In the House of the Dragon season 2, Addam Velaryon, originally known as Addam of Hull, is one of the prominent figures to be known during the violent Dance of the Dragons period. Addam was born a b*stard, but later becomes the heir of House Velaryon, one of the most esteemed houses in Westeros.

Marildaof Hull, his mother, claimed that he and his brother Alyn were fathered by Ser Laenor Velaryon. However, Laenor is known to have preferences for men. Disputes also suggest that they were Lord Corlys Velaryon's sons but the truth was kept hidden to avoid offending his wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. They grew up in the shipyard of Marilda’s father and served on her trading cog, Mouse.

His disputed lineage questions his ability to bond with the dragon as there are no valid reasons that stand to justify such affinity. The speculation of his mother having Targaryen blood does seem a possibility and explains his affinity to bond, although that stirs a whole other mystery too.

How did Addam of Hull manage to bond with a dragon?

Addam volunteered himself when Prince Jacaerys Velaryon sought more dragon riders for Rhaenyra Targaryen's Blacks, during the dance of the dragons.

He managed to bond with Seasmoke, Ser Laenor Velaryon's dragon. Since he had distinct Valyrian features similar to the Targaryen and velaryons, he was allowed the opportunity to tame a dragon.

His origins remain a matter of dispute. The identity of his father is unknown. The possibility of him being an adopted b*stard too is unlikely since there weren't enough Targaryen at that time.

Even Viserys, Daemon or Vaegon being the possibilities remain ruled out due to the challenges they would've likely faced in fathering Addam.

His connection to Saera Targaryen could've been a valid explanation for his dragon affinity, but that too, seems impossible because of the timeline.

The only other speculation that remains is that Marilda of Hull had Targaryen blood. But that still would be another mystery to solve.

Does House Velaryon have dragon blood?

House Velaryon is an ancient and proud family which has the blood of old Valyria flowing through their veins. Their lineage predates that of House Targaryen.

They settled on the island of Driftmark in the Gullet, long before the Targaryens arrived in Westeros from old Valyria.

In House of the Dragon, The Velaryons, being of Valyrian descent, are portrayed with silver-gold or silver hair, purple eyes, and occasionally blue or grey-green eyes. Although House Velaryon isn’t as closely related to dragon riding, there have been some notable members of the family that became dragon riders.

In House of the Dragon, Laena Velaryon rode the dragon Vhagar, while her brother Laenor Velaryon, rode Seasmoke. Their children, in turn, also inherit the ability to ride dragons.

The Velaryons’ close ties to House Targaryen and their Valyrian heritage allowed them to be amongst the dragon riders that are known in the history of Westeros.

Who plays Addam of Hull in House of The Dragon?

Clinton Liberty plays the role of dragon seed Addam of Hull in House of the Dragon season 2. He is an Irish actor and dancer who has appeared in films like Handsome Devil (2016).

He has also starred in the 2019 Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. He played the role of Keiman in the miniseries Normal People.

The House of the Dragon actor has appeared in short films like Power Out (2019), Something Doesn't Feel Right (2019), and Twin (2019).

He played Michael in The Christmas (2022). Clinton rose to prominence through his roles as Marcus in Red Election (2021) and as Linus Dunne in Holding (2022).

House of the Dragon season 2 arrives in the early summer of 2024.