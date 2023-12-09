House of the Dragon: How old was Rickon Stark when he died? Character storyline explored 

In House of the Dragon, Rickon Stark, the son of Benje­n Stark, exhibits a strikingly different pe­rsona compared to the Rickon Stark portrayed in Game­ of Thrones. His life spans from 96 AC or earlie­r to 121 AC, making him about 25 years old at the time of his de­mise.

While serving as the Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North, he faced responsibilitie­s and encountered nume­rous challenges throughout the re­ign of King Viserys I Targaryen.

On the contrary, Rickon Stark from Game of Thrones is a much younger character who died at the hands of Ramsay Bolton at eleven. This Rickon Stark from the later timeline of the Game of Thrones series is not the same character as Rickon Stark in House of the Dragon. Thus, in the context of House of the Dragon, Rickon Stark was about twenty-five.

Who Is Rickon Stark in House of the Dragon?

In the TV series House of the Dragon, the character Rickon Stark, played by David Hounslow, stands out as a figure in Westerosi politics and history. During King Viserys I Targaryen's reign, Rickon served as the Warden of the North, a role highlighted in the show's episode. He is also known as the son of Benjen Stark, who held the title of Warden of the North and was a member of Lord House Stark.

In the reign of Viserys I Targaryen, the Lord of Winterfell and the head of House Stark was Rickon Stark. Benjen Stark’s son became Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North.

House of the Dragon relies heavily on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The role of this character has already been covered in the series, and his part is relatively minor. In the series, he is seen taking the oath of loyalty to Princess Rhaenyra to portray the gravity and sincerity of such commitments amongst the Northern lords.

Rickon was the firstborn son of Lord Benjen Stark of Winterfell and Lady Lysa Locke. Bennard Stark was his younger brother. Lady Gilliane Glover became his wife, and he had two sons with her. One of them was Cregan, and the second son, whose name is not known, died at a young age.

It was also said that Rickard had a daughter named Sara Snow, but some historical sources within the lore cast doubt on this claim. His character's story represents the turbulent and convoluted politics that characterized the time, constituting a crucial phase in House Stark's history and that of the North.

Rickon had committed sworn fealty to Princess Rhaenrya as a potential ruler and died before the current king, Viserys. Therefore, he did not partake in the ensuing succession crisis for about eight years after swearing. The le­gacy persisted through his son Cregan. He­ remarkably ascended to the­ position of Lord of Winterfell at a tende­r age of thirteen, with Rickon's brothe­r Bennard serving as his rege­nt.

How old was Rickon Stark when he died in Game of Thrones?

In the television series Game of Thrones, Rickon Stark, who happens to be the child born to Eddard and Catelyn Stark, meets a heartbreaking fate. Rickon, who was born at Winterfell in 292 AC, is the son and the youngest member of the House Stark. His narrative within this saga is relatively short but immensely impactful, serving as a reminder of the constant dangers faced by his family throughout their tumultuous journey.

Rickon's untimely demise occurs amidst the gripping and crucial episode, the Battle of the Bastards. In a sadistic maneuver, Ramsay Bolton manipulates Rickon as a pawn to entice Jon Snow into the territory. By commanding Rickon to sprint towards Jon while pelting him with arrows, Ramsay inflicts a blow upon Rickon, leading to his demise. This heart-wrenching and shocking moment evokes emotions.

The significance of this event lies in the emotional weight of the battle and the series of events leading up to the plot. Upon conclusion, the body of Rickon is discovered and buried together with Ned's remains under Winterfell's crypts. When he died, Rickon Stark had turned eleven years of age. The detail shows how violent and cruel is the world of the Game of Thrones that even a child is not spared.

What happens to Rickon Stark in the books?

Rickon Stark is a character in A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Throughout the story, we mainly see his actions and experiences through the perspective of his brother, Bran Stark. Following the loss of their father, Ned Stark Rickon becomes more untamed and unruly as he is left with supervision. This change in behavior mirrors that of his direwolf companion, Shaggydog.

There is a significant change, especially in A Clash of Kings, where Rickon and Bran are prisoners by Theon Greyjoy as he takes over Winterfell. After the destruction of Winterfell by Ramsay Bolton, Rickon is urged to separate from Bran and run away with Osha, the wildling woman.

In A Dance with Dragons, Rickon's tale takes a twist. While most of Westeros presumes him to have perished, Lord Wyman Manderly discovers from a survivor of Winterfell's assault that Rickon is alive.

He has sought refuge on the island of Skagos alongside Osha. Skagos, an island situated at the entrance of the Bay of Seals, remains under House Stark's authority. In his efforts to back Stannis Baratheon of the Lannisters, Manderly dispatches Ser Davos Seaworth on a mission to bring Rickon back from Skagos. The aim was to unveil Rickon's survival to the lords to gather support against the Boltons and Freys who betrayed the Starks.

How is House of the Dragon's Rickon Stark different from the Game of Thrones character?

Rickon Stark on House of the Dragon is not the Rickon Stark from Game of Thrones. In House of the Dragon, David Hounslow plays Rickon Stark as Winterfell lord and Warden of the North during King Viserys I Targaryen’s rule. This Rickon is a relatively unimportant character in the books who weds someone from House Glover of the North and has two sons and a putative bastard daughter named Sara.

In the series, he is to swear loyalty to Princess Rhaenyra and dies about eight years before King Viserys so he does not experience a later succession crisis. In contrast, Game of Thrones has Rickon Stark, who is a minor, the smallest son of Eddard and Catelyn Stark. The highlights of this tragedy and vulnerability define his character arc.

In the end, while separated from his family, Ramsay Bolton kills him by arrow in the Battle of the Bastards as bait to lure Jon Snow. It's quite interesting that in House of the Dragon, they decided to name the character of Rickon Stark as "Rickard" to prevent any confusion with the younger Rickon Stark from Game of Thrones.

This name alteration distinguishes between the two characters. Considering that, most viewers are more acquainted with Ned Stark's father, Rickard, and the younger Rickon from Game of Thrones. Rickard Stark's portrayal in House of the Dragon reflects the duties of the Lords of Winterfell and Wardens of the North, which are consistent throughout Westerosi's history.

One notable aspect of House of the Dragon is his infrequent yet momentous visit to King's Landing, driven by succession considerations.

In other news, House of the Dragon season 2 is slated for an early summer release on HBO and Max.