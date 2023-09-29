House of the Dragon season 2 wraps filming - See when it aims to set release date

The Miguel Sapochnik-produced HBO mega series has fans excited as the target window for House of the Dragon Season 2 has been revealed. The show aims for a summer 2024 release, as confirmed by Variety. This news follows the end of the WGA strike on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

After the massive success of the first season, House of the Dragon will be looking at the second season, picking up pace from the season 1 cliffhanger. Meanwhile, a third season of the Game of Thrones prequel is yet to be ordered.

After receiving his guidance, Ryan Condal collaborated with George R. R. Martin to create House of the Dragon, which is based on Martin's book Fire & Blood.

House of the Dragon season 2 - What might occur in the next season?

To the relief of House of the Dragon fans worldwide, when Variety revealed the possible 2024 summer release window, the news came in as a surprise for many, considering the double strike in Hollywood that stopped many productions, including HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Stranger Things, and Prime Video's The Boys.

The filming continued amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as the cast and crew were English and working under Equity union contracts that do not allow English actors to go on strike. This allowed House of the Dragon season 2 to continue filming and wrap it up in time for a 2024 summer release, as was previously planned.

The stunt coordinator of House of the Dragon, Rowley Irlam, gave fans an idea of the battles coming up in Season 2 in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter on June 6, 2023. He said,

"If I didn't top those episodes, I'd still be very proud of what we've done. But we haven't given up, and the desire is always to go bigger and better -- but to not repeat. We don't want 'Battle of the Bastards 2' or 'Hardhome 2' or 'Spoils of War 2.' We're always trying to find new sequences we can get our teeth into."

Aside from magnificent battle scenes, a report published on CBR on September 16, 2023, suggested that the first episode of the season 2 will be titled A Son for a Son. The title has been taken directly from an excerpt in the book wherein Daemon Targaryen writes to Rhaenyra after Prince Aemond's dragon, Vhagar, kills her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon. The line reads:

"An eye for an eye, a son for a son. Lucerys will be avenged."

In House of the Dragon season 2, two new characters, portrayed by Sam C. Wilson and Mark Stobbart, named Blood and Cheese, are set to introduce a fresh perspective. They take on the roles of assassins enlisted to seek revenge by targeting one of Halaena and Aegon's children.

Besides, pictures leaked from the set in Caceres and reported by Redanian Intelligence teased a funeral which could be of Prince Jaehaerys.

New cast joining House of the Dragon season 2

As fans worldwide gear up for House of the Dragon Season 2, all ten first season episodes remain available on HBO Max. The show's cast will be returning along with new members, including Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Touissant, Fabien Frankel and Matthew Needham.

House of the Dragon season 2 will have eight episodes instead of ten, unlike season 1.