The cast of Euphoria commemorates late co-star Angus Cloud

Euphoria star Angus Cloud passed away at the young age of 25. This heartbreaking news was shared by his family on July 31 on E! News where they also said that he died at his family home in Oakland, California. In a series of statements made by the late actor's family, it was brought to light that his father had passed away a few weeks ago and that the young actor was much affected by it.

The statement shared by his family read:

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

As per the family statement, Angus Cloud "intensely struggled" to cope with his father's demise. The statement added:

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The family urged through their statement to prioritize mental health over everything else, and that it was something that the late actor also believed in. In the statement, they urged fans to remember the late actor for his "humor, laughter, and love for everyone". At the same time, the family asked for "privacy" during this difficult time.

However, the cause of Angus Cloud's death has not been shared by the family.

Euphoria cast members' emotional tributes for Angus Cloud

The star-studded cast of Euphoria took to social media to pay their tributes to Angus Cloud. The deceased, who played the kind-hearted drug dealer, Fezco, in the series, is commemorated by his co-stars on Instagram. Zendaya, the lead actress of Euphoria, took to Instagram to pen down her thoughts and feelings. Among everything else, she most notably said, "I'll cherish every moment".

She captioned the commemorative post:

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…"they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

She said that her heart is "with his mother and family" at the tragic loss of their beloved.

The commemorative Instagram posts kept coming with the wide reportage of Angus Cloud's passing. HBO took to Instagram to pay their respects to the late actor.

Their post read:

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer remembered Angus for "his warmth, his light, and his love." In an emotional Instagram post, he said that he's "so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much." He wrote:

"been trying to figure out what to say, but idk if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings."

In yet another emotional post, co-star Sydney Sweeney, who shared several photos of Angus Cloud, describes the late actor as an "open soul" and the "kindest heart". She also wrote that it was the "hardest thing" that she had to post, and that she was out of words. She ended her post by writing "All my love is with you".

Maude Apatow, who plays Angus Cloud's love interest in Euphoria, also joined her fellow co-stars in remembering the late actor. She remembers him as the "sweetest", and the "funniest" person", and that her "heart is broken" with the news of his demise.

She ended her post by saying:

"Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever. ❤️"

Barbie Ferreira kept it short and packed with emotions as she captioned her tribute "I love you so much. you will be missed tremendously." Javon Walton also kept it brief but heavy as he wrote, "rest easy brother❤️🕊️".

Tributes also came in from Nika King, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and Storm Reid.

It was indeed difficult news to process for the entire team of Euphoria since the passing of Angus Cloud was completely unwarranted. As evidenced by the outpouring of support on social media, Angus Cloud is much liked and cherished by both his devoted co-stars and fans, and he will be remembered by all.