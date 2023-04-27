House of Errors x ALIVEFORM "TOPO-01" shoe: Everything we know so far

House of Errors, a UK-based streetwear company that offers unique and original designs, has gained popularity among fashion enthusiasts and has recently been featured on various platforms. The brand's clothing releases are highly anticipated by its followers, and its latest offering has excited both shoe lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

As part of its new venture, House of Errors has collaborated with ALIVEFORM to introduce the TOPO-01 shoe. ALIVEFORM is a sustainable Japanese footwear company that specializes in 3D-printed footwear. The company has gained popularity for its unique and futuristic designs, including the viral MONSTERA STOMPER shoe.

The TOPO-01 shoe, a product of their collaboration, features laceless construction and a layered topography-derived esthetic, with a uniform mold from the upper to the sole unit. The design also includes House of Errors' signature "Shining Eye" underfoot. The shoes are expected to be released next week, although the date for the same has not yet been revealed.

House of Errors x ALIVEFORM "TOPO-01" is a 3D-printed shoe

A 3D-printed design has been created by House of Errors, in partnership with the environmentally conscious Japanese label ALIVEFORM. The design was created using the label's cutting-edge technology. The collaboration creation, which goes by the name TOPO-01, is House of Errors's very first foray into the world of footwear.

The shoe is constructed without laces and features a layered pattern that creates the impression of being melted together. The ribbed pattern has wave-like sections that continue on into the outsoles and midsoles, tonally complementing the delivery in the all-black hue. While 3D printed shoes are still a relatively new and emerging technology, they have gained popularity in recent years.

HOUSE OF ERRORS @house_of_errors

HOUSE OF ERRORS x ALIVEFORM

FULLY 3D PRINTED

COMFY AS SHIT

👁COMING SOON👁 TOPO-01HOUSE OF ERRORS x ALIVEFORMFULLY 3D PRINTEDCOMFY AS SHIT👁COMING SOON👁 TOPO-01HOUSE OF ERRORS x ALIVEFORMFULLY 3D PRINTED 🔮COMFY AS SHIT 😌👁COMING SOON👁 https://t.co/sVf2J1T0ME

ALIVEFORM is a sustainable brand that reinforces innovation and is now all set to introduce 3D-printed shoes. One of the main reasons for the growing popularity of 3D printed shoes is the customization they offer. Traditional shoe manufacturing processes involve creating standardized sizes and shapes that may not fit every individual perfectly.

However, 3D printing allows for a shoe to be designed and printed based on an individual's exact foot measurements, ensuring a better fit and increased comfort. This level of customization can reduce the risk of injuries and other foot-related problems, making 3D printed shoes a popular choice for athletes and people with specific foot conditions.

The design possibilities offered by 3D printing have also contributed to their popularity. Traditional manufacturing methods often have limitations on what shapes and materials can be used to create a shoe. However, 3D printing allows designers to experiment with new shapes, textures, and materials, opening up new design possibilities. This has led to more creative and innovative shoe designs that appeal to fashion-conscious consumers looking for unique footwear options.

Both House of Errors and ALIVEFORM are ready to introduce a revolutionary shoe in the footwear history. 3D printing has the potential to transform the footwear industry in a number of ways, from customization and sustainability to innovation and accessibility.

For Sneakerheads who want to opt for a sustainable option for footwear, the upcoming brand new "TOPO-01" shoe would be the perfect option. The official release date and price haven't been disclosed yet, but the shoe is expected to drop in the upcoming week.

Poll : 0 votes