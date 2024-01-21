House of Villains season 2 potential release date, plot, and more on E! Network

The unscripted competition series House of Villains has been renewed for a second season, with Joel McHale back as the host. The smash-hit show will feature 10 reality TV stars pitted against each other in a series of challenges. They need to manipulate, lay down deceiving schemes, and outsmart one another to win a grand prize of a whopping $200,000.

The winner of the competition series earns the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” The renewal of the reality TV show was confirmed by season 1 host Joel McHale on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards. During an interview with EW, he confirmed:

“We’re shooting it in February.”

House of Villains season 2 starts filming in February 2024

Fans can expect to see House of Villains season 2 hit their TV screens by fall 2024. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Lisa Fletcher, and Matt Odgers are the executive producers of the show, which is bankrolled under the banner of Irwin Entertainment.

Though Joel McHale did not spill the details about who’s going to join the cast of the upcoming season, he joked:

“I say take the same cast and just have them continue to compete.”

The plot of House of Villains season 2 will include each contestant competing in a series of tasks that will put their physical, emotional, and mental strength to the test. The winners of the challenges will save themselves from elimination. Meanwhile, a villain will be sent home each week until one of the participants is crowned as the ultimate supervillain.

Who was crowned the winner of House of Villains season 1?

In December 2023, the first season of House of Villains concluded with a thrilling finale. The Challenge fame Johnny Bananas, Bad Girls Club actor Tanisha Thomas, and 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Arkhipchenko faced off in the finals. Notably, Tanisha Thomas was crowned the final winner of season one.

During the Emmy red carpet, when McHale was asked how it felt to shoot season 1, he told EW:

“It was bananas, it was Johnny Bananas. The energy coming off of that group could power a large city. We didn’t know what was gonna happen. You get Tanisha and Johnny Bananas and Amarosa and Jonny Fairplay and it was really great.”

McHale further reflected that being the host of the series requires equal energy as that of the villains competing. He explained:

“You have to have a few energy drinks before you… like Johnny Bananas even said it, like when he first stepped foot into the room with everybody, he was like ‘Oh my lord, this is the highest energy room’ yeah, it was nuclear powered. It was super fun. They were a really good group.”

America’s Ultimate Supervillain, Tanisha Thomas, was in a state of shock after being declared the winner. In a lengthy Instagram note, she reflected on her victory and said:

“I had absolutely no idea what I was signing up for. Unbeknownst to me I would be paired with the most epic cast and production teams ever! This series was such a fun time I enjoyed every minute of it. Big thank you to my Epic cast mates for voting for me in the end. Months later and I'm still in a state of shock.”

The other cast members who featured in season one include Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, Omarosa, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and Jax Taylor.

The first season of House of Villains will be available to stream on Peacock from February 19 onwards.