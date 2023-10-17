"Real TV is back baby": Fans are obsessed with House of Villains

House of Villains, the latest reality show, promises to bring the most evil and conniving reality TV personalities together in a competition that can only be won by being the worst versions of themselves. Ten of reality TV's most disliked villains are preparing to compete to be crowned America's Great Supervillain.

The contestants have made it their mission to deliver unfiltered drama and shade to compensate for all the shows in the genre combined. Fans are enthralled by what these villains are offering, who have already exceeded expectations in the first episode itself. Commenting on the same, an X user, @SATYRlCON, posted a clip of Tifanny creatively insulting someone and wrote:

"Real tv is back baby #HouseOfVillains"

The cast comprises alums from shows including Love is Blind, The Challenge, Vanderpump Rules, and Love and Hip Hop: Miami, among others. Omarosa, Tiffany, Jax, and Corrine are leading the list of those who are keeping the viewers wildly entertained early on, but it is the idea of the show itself that has fans absolutely obsessed.

House of Villains is serving fresh, hot drama, and fans are loving it

House of Villains premiered on October 12 on E! and the drama has already begun. As expected, putting the most evil masterminds of reality TV in one house only spells trouble. The contestants are put through demanding challenges, where their physical and mental capacities are pushed to the limit in competition for an attractive sum of $200,000 and bragging rights as America's Great Supervillain.

Each week, they will compete in what the show calls Battle Royale Challenges, and whoever emerges victorious will earn themselves immunity, the title of Supervillain of the Week, and the power to put three other baddies up on the chopping block. In this game, alliances are key, and backstabbing is the norm.

The first Battle Royale Challenge was titled "Balls Out," where the contestants were enclosed in large plastic balls and were tasked with pushing their opponents out of a ring to secure victory. Winning the first challenge by a long shot, Omarosa had already started a shade storm, and Tiffany and Corrine were following in her footsteps.

Jax and Shake were also creating chaos and made it to Omarosa's bottom three list, along with Corrine. Host Joel McHale then announced they were not sending anyone home that night, meaning the explosions would continue with a full house.

House of Villains is receiving rave reviews from global audiences right from the premiere episode, with the spotlight currently falling on Omarosa, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Johnny Bananas, and Corrine. Viewers of House of Villains feel that this is a show they've been longing for, where the drama is at an all-time high, the mess is everywhere, and no one's pretending to play nice. Fans are taking to the internet to give the masterminds behind this evil concoction massive props.

House of Villains season 1 is overflowing with plotting and betrayal, but the challenge from episode 1 had a completely different, hilarious tone. Fortunately for viewers who are demanding to see more, the show will be airing weekly on Thursdays. This series is, in their opinion, true reality TV royalty.

When fans think of the genre, they expect showdowns, and this cast is delivering plenty. These few weeks will see the bad get worse, likely leaving the audience with content to chat about endlessly. House of Villains season 1 will return with all 10 competitors in episode 2, on October 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET on E!