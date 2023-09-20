House of Villains: Release date, time, cast, plot, trailer, and more

House of Villains pits the most manipulative, deceitful, and scheming baddies in Reality TV history to compete for the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain, and the grand prize of $200,000. Ten contestants are set to hit the screens with their evil shenanigans on October 12, on E! featuring showbiz magnates from popular series, including Vanderpump Rules, Love is Blind, Below Deck, The Challenge, Survivor, and more.

A trailer for the show was recently dropped, hinting at explosions of epic proportions and guest stars galore, including Abby Miller, Ben Robinson, Carole Baskin, and Danielle Staub. Hosted by Joel McHale, the only way to survive is by being really, really bad. The villains will be tested to see just how far they can push their mental and physical abilities in order to survive weekly eliminations and emerge victorious.

When and where to watch House of Villains

House of Villains promises to be the epitome of what reality fans seek – drama. In less than a month, the audience will get to witness these volatile personalities clash on E! Depending on the viewer's time zone, the show will be available to watch on October 12, or 13, 2023.

Here's a look at the air time for each location:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2 am, Friday, October 13

Eastern Time (ET): 10 pm, Thursday, October 12

Central Time (CT): 9 pm, Thursday, October 12

Mountain Time (MT): 8 pm, Thursday, October 12

Pacific Time (PT): 7 pm, Thursday, October 12

Alaska Time (AKT): 6 pm, Thursday, October 12

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 4 pm, Thursday, October 12

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 3 a.m., Friday, October 13

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12 pm, Friday, October 13

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 am, Friday, October 13

Korean Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 11 am, Friday, October 13

Exploring the House of Villains cast, plot, and trailer

Ten of Reality TV's most notorious characters will compete in House of Villains, plotting, planning, disregarding emotions, and eliminating their rivals with their sights firmly fixed on the $200,000 prize.

Each week, the evil masterminds will be thrown into physically and emotionally demanding "battle royale" challenges and will have to do whatever it takes, including forming and breaking alliances, betraying their closest, and outsmarting others to win. Following these tasks will be an elimination round, in which one contestant will end their House of Villains journey.

The House of Villains trailer teases peak competitiveness and "sinister challenges."

Tifanny Pollard creates havoc early on, and the others follow suit. Bobby Lytes bonds with guest Carole Baskin while discussing their stints in jail and is also seen chucking something in a fit of rage. Jax and Shake get confrontational, and Jax admits to being so triggered that he would've knocked Shake out and landed in prison if they'd met elsewhere. Omarosa and plotting go hand in hand too.

The House of Villains cast list is carefully crafted to pick the worst of the worst, the most controversial, and the least liked starlets of the reality TV world.

They include Love is Blind's Shake Chatterjee, Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor, Survivor's Johnny Fairplay, The Challenge's Johnny Bananas, The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios, Tanisha Thomas from Bad Girls Club, Omarosa Manigault Newman from The Celebrity Apprentice, Tiffany Pollard from Flavor of Love, Bobby Lytes from Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiancé.