How accurate is Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix? Fact-checking all important parts of the film

Netflix's new docudrama Einstein and the Bomb is a rollercoaster that dives deep into Albert Einstein's moral struggles and discoveries. With Anthony Philipson at the helm, Einstein and the Bomb gives views a personal peek into the genius's role in making the atomic bomb, using a mix of old clips and modern reenactments.

The show dropped on February 16, 2024, and it explored Einstein's tangled relationship with Hitler and his moral struggles during World War II. Aidan McArdle plays Einstein, and the show is a mixture of reality and fiction, keeping it as close to the real events as possible.

With its commitment to authenticity, Einstein and the Bomb promises to delve deeply into the mind of one of the most famous figures of the 20th century. Viewers will be taken on an immersive journey into the ethical complexities and lasting legacy of Einstein's contributions to science and humanity.

Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix: Fact-checking the most important aspects of the docudrama

How did Eisntine's politics affect his career and the making of the bomb?

Albert Einstein didn't have a hand in making the atomic bomb. Even though he was a prominent figure in science, he wasn't part of the core team that created the first atomic bomb in 1945 through the Manhattan Project.

Einstein's refusal to support violence and his background as a pacifist were big factors in the U.S. Army Intelligence Office saying no to his security clearance in 1940. As a result, he couldn't take part in those projects.

How is Einstein linked to the creation of the atomic bomb?

Contrary to what people commonly think, Einstein's link to the atomic bomb is mostly because of his well-known equation. E=mc² paved the path to grasp how matter can be turned into energy and the development of the atomic bomb was greatly influenced by Einstein's equation.

Einstein and the Bomb provides a historical background to the creation of the atomic bomb. It covers how Nazi Germany and the Allies were in a race to control nuclear power. Einstein played a big role in shaping history with his scientific research on nuclear power.

Is Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix entirely historically accurate?

Einstein and the Bomb is a Netflix docudrama that mixes real footage with reenactments of history. The movie delves into Albert Einstein's connection with Adolf Hitler. It also touches on Einstein's scientific endeavors, like his involvement in the Manhattan Project.

Even though people often wrongly connect Einstein with the creation of nuclear weapons, he didn't work on the atomic bomb. The movie also addresses what was happening politically back then. But whether the movie accurately tells these stories is up for debate.

As per Esquire, Albert Einstein expressed regret about his role in the atomic bomb's development, stating:

"I made one great mistake in my life - when I signed the letter to President Roosevelt recommending that atomic bombs be made."

He further reflected:

"I do not consider myself the father of the release of atomic energy."

Despite his reservations, Einstein recognized the destructive potential of atomic warfare and asserted:

"I do not believe that civilization will be wiped out in a war fought with the atomic bomb."

The docudrama delves into Einstein's worries about Nazi Germany getting hold of nuclear weapons. He voiced these concerns to leaders from around the globe, including American President Franklin Roosevelt, right after the discovery.

But, fans should know that some parts of the story might be exaggerated or simplified to make it more interesting.

Einstein and Albert's moral dilemmas are explored in the thought-provoking film, Einstein and the Bomb. The production uses old footage and its performances to show a version of history.

