"It was just like watching a horror show"- When Madonna opened up about Trump getting elected President

Madonna has been one of the artists known to have dared to step out of their comfort zone, often expressing opinions that others would think twice before speaking. She has also claimed that her music is quite political as she does not refrain from many things that she feels the world to know.

Madonna was also among the celebrities to speak out vocally about the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has plagued the world over the past week. But her politically strong stance goes back years. She was also one of the people to vocally express her displeasure at the election of Donald Trump as President.

Back in 2017, she interviewed with Harpers Bazaar and reflected on the politics behind her songs and the then-recent election of Trump. She had said:

"On election night I was sitting at a table with my agent, who is also one of my very best friends, and we were truly praying. We were praying. She was on her computer. She's friends with someone who was working on Hillary [Clinton]'s campaign and was getting blow-by-blow reports, and at one point she was like, "It's not looking good." It was just like watching a horror show."

She further expanded on how she felt when the election results were announced.

"It's like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare"- Madonna on waking up and finding Trump was the President

The election in 2017 had many divisive reactions across the globe, with many unable to believe that Donald Trump won. Madonna was among them. Not only did she open up in the interview about praying with her friend, who was a close associate with one of the campaigners for Hilary Clinton, but she also expressed how it felt like an unbelievable dream the following day.

Speaking about the experience in the interview, Madonna said,

"I wake up every morning and it's like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart. You wake up and for a second you're just you, and then you go, "Oh, the person I love more than anything has just broken my heart, and I'm devastated and I'm broken and I have nothing. I'm lost."

Continuing,

"That's how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, "Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It's not a bad dream. It really happened." It's like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare."

Of course, this infamous election result saw a lot of consequences in the next four years, with Trump often becoming the center of controversies. Madonna had already visualized then that she would have to be more vocal in the trying circumstances of the political mess the country got into.

She added,

"But I have to get way more vocal and become a little bit less mysterious. What I find really astonishing is how quiet everybody is in my industry. I mean, nobody in the entertainment business except for maybe a handful of people ever speak out about what's going on. Nobody takes a political stance or expresses an opinion."

Madonna remains one of the few celebrities to raise their voice whenever required.