How did Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser meet? Relationship explored as the latter files for divorce

Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser and Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel have called it quits after eight years of marriage. According to documents obtained by US Weekly, Kartheiser, 43, filed for divorce from Bledel, 40. The two met on the set of Mad Men and instantly made a connection. Following which, they announced they were dating each other in 2012.

After getting married in 2014, the uber-private couple made their first public appearance at the 2016's Screen Actors Guild Awards. The two have a son whose name has not yet been revealed to the public.

Everything we know about Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser's romantic relationship

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have a son together. (Image via Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz)

After meeting on the set of Mad Men in 2012, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser were reportedly spotted kissing at New York's John F. Kennedy airport.

According to People, the actor told The New York Magazine that the two kept it "completely professional" on the set of Mad Men. However, they reportedly became romantically involved with each other after the season wrapped.

The duo kept their relationship mostly private. They rarely attended events together or answered questions about each other. The pair do not use social media, so there are no posts relating to their personal lives.

Vincent Kartheiser also elaborated on the topic of keeping it private. During an interview with Vulture, the Mad Men star noted why he and then-girlfriend Alexis Bledel did not reveal everything publicly. He said:

"It's something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."

But when Bledel and Kartheiser confirmed their engagement in 2013, Kartheiser gushed about Bledel during an interview with US Weekly. He said:

"I’m a very lucky man... I keep saying girlfriend. And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!’”

After confirming their engagement, Bledel flaunted her round-cut diamond ring, stating that Vincent had picked it out himself.

In 2014, the couple secretly tied the knot at a private wedding in Ojai, California. In a report from US Weekly, it was stated that the wedding was "a small and intimate family affair." The two reportedly wanted to keep the ceremony "relaxed and beautiful."

Following this, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser welcomed their first child in 2015. However, the duo did not publicly reveal the birth of their son. It was not known if they had become parents until Bledel's co-star, Scott Patterson, shared the news in May 2016.

During an interview with Glamour, Patterson noted the age difference between his son Nick and Alexis Bledel's then newborn baby. He stated:

"She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy... We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”

The two still remain private about their son and their personal lives. Professionally, Alexis Bledel recently exited The Handmaid's Tale after the fourth season. Vincent Kartheiser last played the role of Jonathan Crane on the DC show Titans.

