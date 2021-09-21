How did Amanda Kloots' husband die? 'DWTS' contestant tears up after debut dance

Of the lot, Amanda Kloots' was indeed the most emotional performance of Dancing with the Stars. The dancer and fitness instructor went through immense grief after husband Nick Cordero died of Covid-related complications.

Even though his health was deteriorating each day, Amanda Kloots did not lose hope. In the weeks leading up to his death, she shared updates on social media with hopes of him making a full recovery. However, fate had other plans. The actor passed away on 5 July 2020.

What happened to Amanda Kloots' husband Nick Cordero?

It was a long-drawn battle with Covid. While Cordero tried his best to return to good health, Amanda Kloots kept his fans updated with his health status. She would often post on Instagram about his condition and whether or not it was improving.

In one of the stories from last year, she had written:

"We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying that he had an infection in his lungs. That caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go to an irregular pattern. He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him."

Despite the challenges, Amanda Kloots didn't lose hope. The DWTS star filmed a home video each day for Cordero to watch from the hospital. In one of her posts, she had mentioned that the idea of the clips was to help him feel that she and their son Elvis were around him.

A few weeks ago, Amanda Kloots shared a heartwarming note that marked 11 months of Cordero's passing. In it, she described how 2020 was looking for her.

"Never did I think this would be my last month with Nick. We were all fighting so hard, including Nick. His journey seemed so long and on going while it was happening. Looking back I realize how quickly everything happened and how he held on until he knew everyone he loved would be ok."

Kloots teared up after her debut DWTS performance⠀

Not surprising given what she had lost. To emerge from such tragedy and to be able to put on a smile speaks of her courage like nothing else. But Amanda Kloots did tear up when judge Carrie Ann Inaba mentioned Cordero and how brave she was to be doing what she did.

Inaba said:

"Hi my friend, you brought tears to my eyes because I know how much you've been through and I know Nick is watching down on you and smiling, he's so proud of you."

DWTS Season 30 airs every Monday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

