How did Andrea Evans die? Cause of death explored as Passions star passes away at 66

One Life to Live star Andrea Evans recently passed away on July 9, 2023, at the age of 66. Her death was attributed to breast cancer, which casting director Don Carroll confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. As per Carroll, Evans passed away in the comfort of her own home in Pasadena, California.

Several well-known personalities paid tribute to Evans on various social media platforms. Broadway producer Tom D'Angora shared a few pictures on Facebook and wrote:

"Last spring Andrea Evans and her amazing daughter drove all the way to Vegas for one night just to see NEWSical!"

Actor Eric Martsolf recently took to Facebook to express his grief. He shared a heartfelt post accompanied by a picture:

"She was wildly responsible for showing me that working in Daytime doesn't have to feel like work at all. I will miss the sparkle in her eyes when she smiled, which was seemingly all the time. Rest in peace Andrea, and thank you for all you gave."

What is breast cancer?: Symptoms, causes, prevention, and other details

According to Mayo Clinic, breast cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the breast. Breast cancer is a prevalent type of cancer among women in the United States, second only to skin cancer. Over the years, there has been an increase in awareness and research on the disease, leading to improved survival rates and a decrease in the number of deaths.

Certain symptoms of the disease include breast lump or thickening, change in the breast size and shape, changes to the breast skin, inverted n*pple, and redness on the skin breast.

Different causes can lead to breast cancer. This type of cancer typically originates in the cells of the milk-producing ducts and the glandular tissue known as lobules. There are additional factors that are associated with hormones, lifestyle, and environment that can increase the risk.

There are several risk factors that contribute to the development of the disease. These include increasing age, a history of breast problems, inherited genes, exposure to radiation, obesity, starting menstruation at an older age, entering menopause at an older age, and consuming alcohol.

The problem can be prevented by practicing moderation when consuming alcohol, engaging in regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and making nutritious food choices.

Andrea Evans appeared in different TV shows over the years

Andrea Evans was known for her performances in different TV shows (Image via Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Born on June 18, 1957, Andrea Evans began pursuing her career as an actress at an extremely early age when she appeared in different plays and commercials. Evans started her career with the supernatural horror thriller film, The Fury, which was released on March 10, 1978.

She made her TV debut in an episode of the miniseries, The Awakening Land, the same year. Andrea Evans began to portray Tina Lord in the long-running ABC soap opera, One Life to Live. She portrayed the character of Lord from 1978 to 1981, and then again from 1985 to 1990.

However, she left the show in 1990 due to a stalker who started causing problems for her by entering ABC Studios with the intention of harming her. She even received death threats that were written in blood. She subsequently appeared in two films, namely A Low Down Dirty Shame and Ice Cream Man.

Andrea Evans returned to One Life to Live in 2008 and 2011. She also played Patty Williams in The Young and the Restless from 1983 to 1984. Evans gained recognition for her performance as Tawny Moore in The Bold and the Beautiful from 1999 to 2000 and then from 2010 to 2011.

She last appeared in the web series, DeVanity, in 2014.

Andrea is survived by her husband Stephen Rodriguez and daughter Kylie Lyn Rodriguez.

