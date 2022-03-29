How to apply for The Home Edit? Process, pricing and more explored ahead of Netflix series premiere

Get Organized with The Home Edit is returning with a second season on Tuesday, April 1, 2022. After a successful season 1, the show opened applications for homeowners on April 12, 2021. Thousands of applications poured in from all over the country and finally season 2 is set to feature the space transformation of the houses of the selected applicants.

Same as the first season of Get Organized with The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are back for the upcoming season. The show features these organizational experts reorganizing the cluttered spaces of both celebrities and common people’s houses.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Expert home organizers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces."

Details to apply for The Home Edit

Although applications for the upcoming season have been closed, interested homeowners can still apply for further seasons.

Moreover, the application is for people who are looking for a change by organizing a room in their home, or recently experienced a significant life event (e.g., new family member, empty nest, renovation) that would benefit greatly from a room refresh.

It will also do well for those who desire an organized space but are short on time and/or energy. The organizational experts can come to the rescue of people with all such problems.

To apply for further seasons of The Home Edit, interested applicants will have to visit the company’s Casting Crane website.

First, you will have to fill in your basic details including your name, phone number, email id, and your complete home address.

Next, you will have to denote in the application form your purpose for space reorganization and whether you want to do it in your house or want to surprise someone else with it. If you are surprising someone with a space organization, then you have to specify how they are related to you alongside filling in their basic details.

Furthermore, the application will ask you about the legal status of the place where you want a makeover. You have to specify whether it is yours or on rent or is it your workplace.

Then you have to denote your occupation or the person you are wanting to surprise. This will be followed by a number of rooms that need a makeover.

Next, you have to explain why the space needs a makeover followed by giving a reason for why you or the person you are nominating are the perfect candidates for experts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Tepline’s service.

Lastly, you have to upload a video of the space along with your Instagram link and a current photo of yourself or the person you are nominating.

The experts charge $185 and $250 per hour for providing their service.

Get Organized with The Home Edit season 2 will be an eight-episode series premiering on April 1, 2022, on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul