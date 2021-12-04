How is Atiana De La Hoya related to Travis Barker? Relationship explored as Oscar De La Hoya shares his views on musician

Oscar De La Hoya recently addressed claims that Travis Barker has raised his daughter Atiana De La Hoya. During a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked the boxer a question related to the Blink-182 drummer that read:

“How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?”

In response, the boxing champion mentioned that he has “nothing but respect” for Travis Barker.

Oscar De La Hoya shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with former partner Shana Moakler. The couple welcomed their daughter in 1999 but parted ways in 2000.

Shana went on to marry Travis in 2004 and the latter stepped in his role as a stepfather to Atiana. He reportedly played an active part in raising the-then 5-year-old. The musician welcomed two biological children with the former Playboy Playmate and remained close with his stepdaughter.

Atiana De La Hoya also appeared on Travis Barker and Shana Moakler’s show Meet the Barkers between 2005 and 2006. Travis and Shana called it quits in 2008 but Travis maintained a close relationship with all of his children, including Atiana.

Last year, the musician took to Instagram to share a loving tribute to his stepdaughter on her 21st birthday:

“I've helped raise you since you were 2 yrs old and you used to call me Slavis. You have grown into such a beautiful and talented woman. Love you to the moon and back!!!”

Atiana has also approved of Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. She even accompanied the newly engaged couple on a trip to Disneyland earlier this year and recently joined them on their trip to Aspen.

Everything to know about Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya

Atiana De La Hoya is a model and artist (Image via Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram)

Atiana De La Hoya is Oscar De La Hoya and Shana Moakler’s daughter, and Travis Barker’s stepdaughter. She is also half-sister to Travis and Shana’s children, Landon and Alabama Barker.

She was born on March 29, 1999, in Los Angeles, California. Although her mother split from both Oscar and Travis, Atiana has remained close to her biological father as well as her stepfather. Meanwhile, Travis and Oscar have also maintained a cordial relationship with each other.

The 22-year-old is a model and artist. She started modeling when she was 14 years old but later moved away from the field to focus on her high school. However, she recently returned to modeling and is currently signed with the LA Models Agency.

Atiana has also established a career as an artist, hand-painting designer bags and launching her own custom creations. She runs the page @artbyatiana on Instagram and has designed popular pieces like Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Diablo’ Gucci bag and Travis Barker’s skull painted Louis Vuitton suitcase.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia