How did Big Chubby die? Popular TikTok star passes away at 38 

TikTok sensation Wayne “Big Chubby” Duplock passed away this week, leaving fans in shock. His mother uploaded a video to TikTok on November 26 to share the sad news.

The British TikToker had amassed over 618,000 followers at the time of his passing. He was best known for his comedic content that he created consistently. His family members made appearances in his videos as well.

Big Chubby’s partner and mother revealed that he died on November 24. He reportedly died after contracting Covid-19 and developing pneumonia.

News For All @NewsForAllUK Tiktok Star Big Chubby has sadly passed away. He was known for bringing positivity into peoples lives.

RIP❤️ Tiktok Star Big Chubby has sadly passed away. He was known for bringing positivity into peoples lives. RIP❤️ https://t.co/TC9I3qQkF4

He was hospitalized in early November for a total of 22 days and was documenting his journey to recovery on Instagram and TikTok.

Big Chubby amassed a huge fan following in a short period

Big Chubby was 38 years old at the time of his death. He was a Leicester, England native. The TikTok star began posting videos on the platform in 2020. Big Chubby had amassed over 16.6 million likes on the video-sharing platform.

He also posted on Instagram under his handle @big.chubby.family. He has accumulated over 21,000 followers on the platform.

Speaking about Big Chubby’s death, his partner said in a video:

“Hi, it’s taken us a long time to do this video, but from myself and from Wayne’s mum, we want to inform you that Big Chubby has passed away.”

She added:

“It’s still very emotional for all of us at the moment and we want privacy and respect at this moment while we all grieve.”

The late TikToker’s mother also revealed that the family would be closing down Big Chubby's social media accounts. Before revealing so, she said:

“I’d like to thank around 80% of you for being there for him and everything you’ve done for him. You never knew the truth. Wayne was struggling, Wayne was in pain. He loved you all because you made him happy for those last few weeks and months of his life.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Big Chubby’s mother asked his followers to respect her son and let him rest in peace following his passing.

Edited by Prem Deshpande