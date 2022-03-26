How to buy Crenshaw Skate Club X LA Clippers collection? Price and more about the collab

The Crenshaw Skate Club x LA Clippers are collaborating to bring out an official limited-edition clothing line. The collection is to be released on March 25, 2022 at 12 pm PT on the official webstore of LA Clippers, shop.clippers.com.

The collection marks a huge moment for the Crenshaw Skate Club's designer, founder, and owner, Tobey McIntosh, who has been in favor of the NBA team since his childhood, when his father used to take him to the game. The 18-year-old is achieving his biggest dream with the upcoming collab, a 12-piece capsule.

More about the Crenshaw Skate Club x LA Clippers limited-edition collaboration

The LA Clippers held their Friday night home game of the season on March 25, 2022, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is special for the Crenshaw Skate Club and Tobey as the team will launch a limited-edition merch at the same time.

McIntosh launched his label back in 2017, at the age of 14, and now within 4 years of his brand, he is collaborating with his dream team, the NBA LA Clippers, for an impressive 12-piece apparel line.

Besides his said team, his brand has also collaborated with heritage labels like Carrots, The Hundreds, and Lacoste. However, this collaboration is much more special for McIntosh, and marks a "full-circle" moment.

In an interview with Atheltic, Tobey McIntosh addressed the collaboration saying:

“I’m a big person on full-circle moments. This is like a complete full-circle moment. As full circle as it gets.”

The capsule was released on March 25, 2022, exclusively on the Clippers Fan Shop at 12 pm PT. The capsule consists of a variety of graphic t-shirts and hoodies, and caps. Some of these hoodies and tees reimagine the Clipper logo in a hand-drawn graffiti-esque style, which has been a signature look for the Crenshaw Skate Club.

With this collection, McIntosh wanted to bring out the connection between streetwear, skateboarding, and basketball. In an interview with Complex, he expressed his mindset for the collab:

“I wanted to go outside the box. I feel like with a lot of NBA collaborations there’s a lot of guidelines and people play it safe most of the time. I really appreciate the Clippers letting me be myself and giving me no restrictions."

Half-sleeved tees are available for $35 in a size range of S to 3XL. The crewnecks are for $69, while the hoodies are for $79. A single colorway for shorts is for $55 and finally, a snapback hat is available for $45.

