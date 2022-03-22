How to buy Maluma's Royalty by Maluma collection? Price and more about the singer's designs

Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma has been making strides in the world of fashion, starting with his partnership with Versace to his latest apparel line, Royalty by Maluma in collaboration with Fashion United and Macy's. The upcoming collection will be a wardrobe must-have for the Summer 2022 collection, for both men and women.

Royalty by Maluma is set to be launched on Wednesday, March 24, 2022 in retailer giant Macy's store as well as on its official website. The singer is making his debut in the fashion apparel world with this collection. In addition to the singer's inception, Macy's is also making strides by collaborating with a Latin singer for the first time.

More about Maluma's Royalty by Maluma x Macy's collection

Macy's @Macys Coming Spring 2022! Get ready for @maluma 's first-ever fashion collection, exclusively at Macy's. @fallontonight Coming Spring 2022! Get ready for @maluma's first-ever fashion collection, exclusively at Macy's. @fallontonight https://t.co/XtUgzYK8Lz

The Colombian reggaeton powerhouse and actor has always had an impressive catalog of music with many Billboard hits. He has also collaborated with A-listers like Maddona and Shakira.

In partnership with the manufacturer Reunited Clothing and the New York-based design house, the artist is dropping the apparel line exclusively at Macy's. Keeping the prices of the collection accessible to all his fans is the singer's way of expressing his love and admiration.

The Royalty by Maluma collection is a reflection of the singer's flair and personal style. The collection is completely gender-fluid, just like his approach to fashion. Hilda Batayneh, executive creative director at Reunited Clothing, commented on Maluma's approach to fashion choices in an interview with nytimes:

“He’s never scared to try anything on — he’ll try on a women’s coat and be like, ‘I want this, let’s do this. The line really is Maluma. When you look at it, you can see him or pieces of him in every single piece."

According to the vice president of Macy's fashion department, Durand Guion, they have been looking to collaborate with Maluma for a long time. He commented:

“We were giddy after the first meeting because this was not just easy, this was fun, and we felt him every step of the way,” said Guion.

Maluma took a hands-on approach during the entire design process to craft t-shirts silhouetted with embossed fabrics, jackets, hoodies, signature crown finishes, paisley prints, and unique patterns. The collection is also size-inclusive with a range from XS to XXL.

The upcoming collection will be available to buy exclusively at macys.com, with a price range of $39.50 to $179.

