How did the cast of Vanderpump Rules cast react to their Emmys nomination? Details explored

Vanderpump Rules, finally after one of its longest show runs which managed to keep its viewers on the edge of their seats with every single episode, has recently received an incredible honor -- its first-ever Emmy nominations.

Bravo's ever-so-hit reality show that has been capturing the hearts of viewers since 2013 has been recognized in two prestigious categories: 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' and 'Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.'

The cast, clearly thrilled and grateful for the acknowledgment, took to their social media platforms on Wednesday, July 12, to share their reactions and reflect on the journey that led them to this moment.

From Ariana Madix to Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules cast members are over the moon with the show's Emmy nominations

The nomination for Vanderpump Rules at this year's Emmy Awards comes after a monumental season 10 filled with many shocking revelations that "shook" the viewers to their core, resulting in the series achieving one of the record-breaking ratings in the history of Bravo. So it doesn't come as a surprise that the latest season made its entry to the Emmy nominations list.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Television Academy Chair's Frank Scherma and actor Yvette Nicole Brown unveiled the complete list of nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards, in which Vanderpumo Rules has bagged nominations in two categories.

Hearing the news, many of the series' cast members shared their excitement. Lala Kent, in a statement to Deadline, stated:

“I’m so thrilled for Vanderpump Rules to be nominated for two Emmys this year. To be recognized for putting our real, messy, beautiful lives out for the world to see is such an honor. And we’re just getting started. Kudos to our team at Bravo and Evolution for the great season.”

The cast hasn't stopped praising the behind-the-scenes crew, who have tirelessly worked to show what unfolds on viewers' TV screens. As Ariana Madix remarked on her recent Instagram story:

"You guys we have the absolute best crew in the whole world and the best production and I mean we've been through so much and obviously last season you saw um some really raw and some really real things that we were going through.

She continued:

"And to have that be recognized is just it's such a thrill and it's such an honor and I cannot believe that we are Emmy nominated like uh I'm just I'm over the moon."

Castmate Scheana Shay posted a cute video of her reacting to the news and her daughter Summer trying to say Emmy. Katie Maloney also posted an appreciation message for the editors and cast on her Instagram story.

The news of Vanderpump Rules' Emmy nominations also caught the attention of Bravo host Andy Cohen, who shared his excitement on Threads, exclaiming:

"I am beyond thrilled about Vanderpump Rules' Emmy nomination! It's well-deserved, and I must admit, a little befuddled that the Housewives haven't received this recognition in all these years! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew!"

The latest season 10 of Vanderpump Rules was anything but an ordinary reality TV show as the season delved into the aftermath of the highly publicized split between castmates Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, caused by Sandoval's affair with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss.

Undoubtedly, the #Scandoval storyline may not have been the most pleasant chapter in the cast's lives, but it undeniably thrust Vanderpump Rules into the spotlight.

