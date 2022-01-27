How did chef Gregory Gourdet lose 40 pounds? Transformation journey explored ahead of 'Luda Can't Cook' premiere

Renowned Chef Gregory Gourdet will be seen as a guest at a party hosted by Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in Luda Can’t Cook, broadcasting on February 15, 2022 on Discovery+.

Gregory Gourdet recently took everyone by surprise with his all-new avatar after losing 40 pounds and getting back into shape.

Gregory Gourdet transformation journey explored ahead of 'Luda Can't Cook' premiere

The American chef of Haitian descent, Gregory Gourdet, had gained weight during the pandemic but after realizing that he was at his heaviest ever, Gourdet then decided to burn all the extra fat in his body.

The food writer, Gourdet, tried various things like yoga and intermittent fasting to get rid of his excess weight, but it “just wasn’t working". He then changed his routine and incorporated new things from power walking to keto and fasting. As a result of his difficult choices, he succeeded in losing 40 pounds, eventually going from 212 pounds to 172 pounds.

Sharing his weight loss journey during the pandemic, Gourdet posted on his Instagram, “Between gyms closing, a running injury, (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020. At my highest weight ever, I pressed the health reset button in July. But everything that had worked in the past, including yoga and intermittent fasting, just wasn’t working. I power walked on a treadmill for months until my therapist told me I could run again. I went keto for the first time and extended my fasting to 20 to 24 hours a few days a week and finally started losing the extra weight. Spent hours diving deeper into the health benefits of fasting and keto.”

However, post his weight loss victory, Gourdet did remind everyone that irrespective of their body type, everyone should first embrace themselves for what they are, “Thick or thin, always love yourself. Live in whatever body you feel comfortable in and don’t compare yourself to people on the internet. We all come in different shapes and sizes and can all do different things in our bodies.”

Gourdet, a finalist on the twelfth and seventeenth seasons of Top Chef on Bravo, owns a pop-up restaurant Kann in Portland, Oregon. He also has a national bestselling book, Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health, with gluten-free and Paleo-friendly recipes, to his name. He has appeared in several Top Chef spin-offs.

Named as the “Chef of the Year” in 2013 by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Gourdet is a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist.

Gourdet will be seen in Luda Can't Cook on February 15 on Discovery+ sharing a table with Ludacris, exploring Haitian food and culture.

