'Radford Returns' cast list: Jenson Button, Ant Anstead and others star in Discovery+ special

Radford Motors has geared back to life. The iconic British car company will be back with some renowned car enthusiasts on Radford Returns, which started airing on Discovery+ from January 22, 2022.

The two-hour special episode of Radford Returns saw Mark Stubbs, Ant Anstead, Jenson Button, and Roger Behle design, build, and test drive their own version of Lotus Type 62, the last petrol-powered high-performance supercar.

A look at the key cast of Radford Returns

1) Jenson Button

The winner of the 2009 Formula One World Championship, Jenson Button, is the co-owner and development driver of 74-years-old Radford Motors. Prior to Radford Returns, the British racing driver had earlier worked with the same team in 2021 to relaunch Radford, the luxury coach maker.

He was named one of the world's top-earning drivers in motorsports by Forbes between June 2012 and June 2013. The 42-year-old is now engaged to model Brittny Ward, and the couple have a son and a daughter together.

2) Ant Anstead

Ant Anstead is co-owner and chief engineer of Radford Motors, and oversees the entire building process. A former police officer and semi-professional footballer, the 42-year-old started his own television production company in 2014 and produced his own show, The World’s Most Expensive Cars.

Since then, the motor specialist has hosted a number of other car-related shows like For the Love of Cars, Wheeler Dealers, Building Cars Live, Ant Anstead Master Mechanic and the World's Greatest Cars series.

Anstead, who is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger, has a daughter and two sons from previous marriages.

3) Roger Behle

Pictured first from right in the post above, Roger Behle is not only the co-owner, business advisor and lawyer of Radford Motors but also an actor who has produced Bar County in 2014. Currently, he is an attorney at Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis, LLP. Although his net worth is undisclosed, Behle has reportedly gained a massive fortune with more than two decades of legal expertise.

The former chairman of the Orange County Bar Association Intellectual Property Section, Behle has also been awarded with Martindale-Hubble Law Directory’s ‘AV – Preeminent,' a global recognization for Roger’s talent as an attorney.

4) Mark Stubbs

A co-owner and lead designer of Radford Motors, Mark Stubbs worked as an intern in 2000s before landing his first job at LEGO Group as an industrial designer.

He later worked with Ford Moter Company and three other companies before starting his design consulting, Plugin, in 2003. It was in 2018, when Stubbs created Radford Motors.

More about Radford Returns

Directed by Ed Sanders, Glenn Carrano, Jake Cardew, Joe Berry, JF Musial, and Henrik Hansen, Radford Returns is executive produced by Jake Cardew, Ed Sanders, Ant Anstead, and Roger Behle.

Radford Returns shows these prominent personalities revive the once-famous car company, Radford Motors, whose celebrity clientele of the 60s included The Beatles, Steve McQueen, Stirling Moss, Peter Sellers and more.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan