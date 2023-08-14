When a mother-of-two named Christina Harris was found dead from an apparent heroin overdose in her Michigan house in September 2014, those close to her believed there was more to the story.

Following this, an extensive investigation into the mother's death, which involved testing the frozen breast milk she stored in the refrigerator, proved that there was foul play involved. The milk tested negative for controlled substances, thus proving that the heroin that caused her death was delivered to her via other means without her knowing.

Eventually, Christina's husband, Jason Harris, was arrested and charged in connection with her death. This was after multiple witnesses informed detectives that he had talked about getting "rid" of his wife and even spoken to his colleagues about hiring a hitman. He was found guilty of premeditated murder, among other charges, and sentenced to life in prison without parole in November 2021.

The years-long investigation into Christina Harris' suspicious death is set to air on Lifetine's Meet, Marry, Murder this Monday, August 14, 2023. The all-new episode, titled Milking a Murder, airs on the channel at 10 pm ET. Here's an official synopsis of the episode:

"Christina and Jason Harris fall in love, get married and have two children; Christina makes a shocking discovery followed by a deadly plot that gets blown wide open when a mother's frozen breast milk cracks the case."

Incriminating testimony, along with Christina Harris' frozen breast milk as evidence, was used to secure a conviction in Jason's trial

In August 2019, five years after Christina Harris was found dead at her family's Davison Michigan house from an apparent drug overdose, her husband and father of her two children, Jason Harris, was arrested on charges of several charges.

According to a People Magazine report, detectives believe Jason spiked Christina's milk and cereal with heroin, causing her to overdose on the drug on September 29, 2014. She was found unresponsive by their neighbors, a nurse, who went to check on her upon Jason's request and called 911. The medical examiner initially ruled her death an accidental suicide.

The outlet reported that, as per witness accounts, Jason also attempted to hire a hitman before poisoning Christina. Prosecutor David Leyton announced that they "believe Jason Harris murdered his wife" by putting "heroin into her cereal and milk the night that she died after getting it from someone, thinking it would be tasteless and odorless, much like he had asked his coworkers multiple times."

Christina Harris had given birth only a few weeks before her death. It seemed unusual for the mother of an infant to abuse substances, knowing that the baby was to be breastfed, as per her close family and friends. In fact, she stored frozen breast milk in the refrigerator at home, which was later used to crack the case. The milk tested negative for controlled substances.

NBC News reported that other evidence included statements from Jason Harris' siblings, who heard him talk about wanting to get "rid of Christina." His colleagues also informed detectives that he admitted to putting Xanax pills in his wife's water and also talked about having her murdered. All this was included as testimony during his November 2021 trial.

Prosecutors alleged that Jason received $120,000 in life insurance payouts about Christina Harris' death and that another woman had moved into their house only two weeks after the latter's death. They also believed he did not want to divorce the mother of his children to avoid paying child support or alimony and also because he feared losing his children.

The 27-year-old was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is currently serving his sentence at the Chippewa Correctional Facility.

Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder will further delve into Christina Harris' murder case this Monday.