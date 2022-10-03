Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder: Where is Trent Paschal now?

The shocking murder of a 30-year-old woman, Savannah Paschal, by her husband Trent Paschal, is the subject of Lifetime's first episode of a new true crime show, Meet, Marry, Murder.

Trent Paschal shot his wife to death on October 21, 2020, and was arrested in Houston, Texas.

Paschal was later released on bond, following which he was absconding, until he was found in Florida in an RV by the police. However, authorities couldn't arrest him as Trent killed himself.

Read on to learn more details about Trent Paschal and his death.

Trent Paschal's arrest, release, death, and more details

Trent Paschal, who was married to Savannah Paschal, had two children together, as per The Cinemaholic. On October 21, 2020, Trent reportedly shot his wife to death in their bedroom. Reportedly, one of the neighbors saw the couple arguing earlier that day.

According to Savannah's mother Shirley Kinchen, who was at their house that day, her daughter wanted to leave Trent as he was a ''habitual criminal.'' She said that Trent had threatened to kill her and Savannah after abruptly jumping out of the bathroom where he was hiding. Shirley ran off, but she heard the sound of gunshots from inside the house.

As per People, Trent Paschal was also seen apologizing to his children in a clip that was allegedly recorded by a neighbor.

Paschal was later tracked down by the police in Houston, Texas, where he was arrested. He had allegedly tried to resist by pulling a gun on an officer, following which he was shot and taken to a hospital. In April 2021, he was released on a $550,000 bond, as per People.

Reportedly, one of the conditions of Paschal's release was wearing an ankle monitor. However, the accused managed to cut off the monitor, and it didn't send any alarms to the authorities. He was later seen at a Houston car dealership in surveillance camera images, as per KTRK.

He allegedly then threatened a car salesman at the dealership with a knife, following which he took off in a black Chevy Tahoe. In December 2021, the police were tipped off by a Florida resident, who notified them of Trent Paschal's whereabouts.

According to People, authorities arrived in Marion County, where he was seen sleeping inside an RV. The authorities tried to talk to him, but Paschal soon shot himself to death in the vehicle. At the time, he'd reportedly possessed two weapons.

Savannah's mother, Shirley Kinchen, regarding Trent Paschal's death said (obtained via People):

''Did I want him to be held responsible for his actions? Did I want to look him in the eye and for him to face me again with what he had done? Yes. Am I sorry that he longer walks on this earth? No."

The upcoming episode about Savannah Paschal's death will be explored in Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder on Monday, October 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far