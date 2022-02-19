How did Dallas Good die? Tributes pour in as The Sadies' singer-guitarist passes away at 48

On February 17, Canadian singer-songwriter and Sadies band co-founder Dallas Good passed away at 48. Sadies’ official Facebook page shared the news of his demise, which read:
“The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights. We love you Dallas.”
The band was formed in 1994 and was still performing at the time of Good’s demise. Their last single, Message to Belial, was released last month. Sadies was set to tour in Canada throughout April.
As of now, it is unknown if Sadies would continue to perform following the death of Good.
Sadies' singer-guitarist Dallas Good’s cause of death explored
As per the official Facebook statement, Good was under treatment for a “coronary illness,” diagnosed earlier this week. The post also revealed that the 48-year-old passed away from natural causes.
However, the band did not disclose if the singer died from a Coronary artery disease (CAD) complication, one of the most common causes of death from coronary complications.
While not much is not known about Good’s personal life, the band’s statement hinted that he is survived by his sibling(s), wife, and presumably his parents. The singer-guitarist was the son of the Bluegrass genre icon, Bruce Good of Good Brothers fame.
Condolences rush in following the untimely death of Dallas Good
Following the news of his demise, multiple tweets paid tribute to the late artist. Most of which stressed upon his polite demeanor and his musical abilities. Other artists, who had collaborated with the late singer were in disbelief.
Multiple tweets also shared their memories of Good and labeled him as being ‘kind.’
Exploring Dallas Good’s legacy with Sadies
In 1994, Good co-founded Sadies with his brother Travis Good, Sean Dean, and Mike Belitsky. Following their formation, the band released their self-produced album in 1995, a year later. Three years later, the band dropped their first studio album, Precious Moments.
Amidst their 27-year-old of active performances, Sadies released around 13 albums as the band. They also had several albums where they collaborated with other artists and groups.
Their collaboration included one with Dallas and Travis Good’s father and uncle’s band, Good Brothers, in 2012.