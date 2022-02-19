How did Dallas Good die? Tributes pour in as The Sadies' singer-guitarist passes away at 48

On February 17, Canadian singer-songwriter and Sadies band co-founder Dallas Good passed away at 48. Sadies’ official Facebook page shared the news of his demise, which read:

“The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights. We love you Dallas.”

The band was formed in 1994 and was still performing at the time of Good’s demise. Their last single, Message to Belial, was released last month. Sadies was set to tour in Canada throughout April.

As of now, it is unknown if Sadies would continue to perform following the death of Good.

Sadies' singer-guitarist Dallas Good’s cause of death explored

As per the official Facebook statement, Good was under treatment for a “coronary illness,” diagnosed earlier this week. The post also revealed that the 48-year-old passed away from natural causes.

However, the band did not disclose if the singer died from a Coronary artery disease (CAD) complication, one of the most common causes of death from coronary complications.

While not much is not known about Good’s personal life, the band’s statement hinted that he is survived by his sibling(s), wife, and presumably his parents. The singer-guitarist was the son of the Bluegrass genre icon, Bruce Good of Good Brothers fame.

Condolences rush in following the untimely death of Dallas Good

Following the news of his demise, multiple tweets paid tribute to the late artist. Most of which stressed upon his polite demeanor and his musical abilities. Other artists, who had collaborated with the late singer were in disbelief.

steve albini @electricalWSOP

Just got word of Dallas Good of the Sadies passing. He was a beautiful guy and naturally gifted musician. Opened every conversation laughing, a warm, unpretentious soul. Everybody who knew him feels like they lost a brother. Requiescat. Just got word of Dallas Good of the Sadies passing. He was a beautiful guy and naturally gifted musician. Opened every conversation laughing, a warm, unpretentious soul. Everybody who knew him feels like they lost a brother. Requiescat.🎈

c’est la vish @vishkhanna woke up to a nightmare.

I saw the Sadies more than I’ve seen anyone else play music and they did it the best.

Dallas Good was a supportive and loyal friend. Wise, talented, and funny.

I love you Dallas. I can’t believe you’re gone. woke up to a nightmare. I saw the Sadies more than I’ve seen anyone else play music and they did it the best. Dallas Good was a supportive and loyal friend. Wise, talented, and funny. I love you Dallas. I can’t believe you’re gone. https://t.co/0VvHGeNkTO

Brad Wheeler @BWheelerglobe Rest in piece, Dallas Good of the Sadies. A baritone in voice and in presence, he always seemed he was from another time and place. There was an elegant doom and gothic twang about him...A pure piece of walking, breathing music and a distinguishable artist. Rest in piece, Dallas Good of the Sadies. A baritone in voice and in presence, he always seemed he was from another time and place. There was an elegant doom and gothic twang about him...A pure piece of walking, breathing music and a distinguishable artist. https://t.co/mxQPi8uvXQ

The Sheepdogs @TheSheepdogs Crushed to hear about the passing of our friend Dallas Good.



Dallas was an amazing musician and just a great guy. We lost a good one today. Sending our love to the band and families.



Please do us a favour and go listen to the Sadies today. They are one of the best bands ever Crushed to hear about the passing of our friend Dallas Good. Dallas was an amazing musician and just a great guy. We lost a good one today. Sending our love to the band and families. Please do us a favour and go listen to the Sadies today. They are one of the best bands ever https://t.co/GyHFnxa8h2

Sloan @Sloanmusic We are devastated to learn of the passing of our good friend Dallas Good. Listen to @TheSadies today. We are devastated to learn of the passing of our good friend Dallas Good. Listen to @TheSadies today. https://t.co/i33HP9y99E

Danko Jones @dankojones Back in the day, when I lived at home, my mom would ask, “how’s your friend Dallas?” because he was the most polite of all who called the house.

Of course, he’d be calling to ream me out about something, but she didn’t know that. That always made me laugh.

R.I.P. Dallas Good Back in the day, when I lived at home, my mom would ask, “how’s your friend Dallas?” because he was the most polite of all who called the house. Of course, he’d be calling to ream me out about something, but she didn’t know that. That always made me laugh.R.I.P. Dallas Good https://t.co/QVxaMKeAW9

Michael Barclay @mmmbarclay

Brilliant, generous, fierce legend.

Too many memories, too many unforgettable shows, and yet not enough.

to all who knew him.

Leaves a huge hole behind in Toronto/Canada/beyond.

Now off to the Shadowy Planet.

Hold on, hold on. Dallas Good of the Sadies: 1973-2022.Brilliant, generous, fierce legend.Too many memories, too many unforgettable shows, and yet not enough.to all who knew him.Leaves a huge hole behind in Toronto/Canada/beyond.Now off to the Shadowy Planet.Hold on, hold on. Dallas Good of the Sadies: 1973-2022. Brilliant, generous, fierce legend.Too many memories, too many unforgettable shows, and yet not enough. ♥️ to all who knew him.Leaves a huge hole behind in Toronto/Canada/beyond. Now off to the Shadowy Planet.Hold on, hold on.

Tyler Stewart @Baldy67 I’ve known Dallas Good since Battles of The Bands in 1980’s Aurora/Newmarket. Always the most rock & roll dude in the room and always a wry smile in recognition of a shared musical journey. My heart goes out to Bruce, Margaret, Travis, Sean and Mike. May the music play on. I’ve known Dallas Good since Battles of The Bands in 1980’s Aurora/Newmarket. Always the most rock & roll dude in the room and always a wry smile in recognition of a shared musical journey. My heart goes out to Bruce, Margaret, Travis, Sean and Mike. May the music play on.❤️

Chris Trowbridge @mrtrowbridge I've been in touch with The Sadies management, who would like people to know that Dallas Good passed away from natural causes. This is a sad day for all who loved him, and if you knew him or ever heard him play guitar, you loved him. Take care. #dallasgood #dallasgood rip I've been in touch with The Sadies management, who would like people to know that Dallas Good passed away from natural causes. This is a sad day for all who loved him, and if you knew him or ever heard him play guitar, you loved him. Take care. #dallasgood #dallasgoodrip

@hockeyesque @hockeyesque Very few words for the passing of Dallas Good. Visionary musician and our Jesus of cool. Soft touches all around. Wax maniac. Shimmering in the snowy light. Never forgotten. Very few words for the passing of Dallas Good. Visionary musician and our Jesus of cool. Soft touches all around. Wax maniac. Shimmering in the snowy light. Never forgotten.

Stuart Henderson @henderstu Oh man. Dallas Good has passed away. He was one of the greatest musicians I have ever known. Tremendously talented, just magically gifted. And the Sadies have been such a constant vibrant, crucial presence in the Toronto music scene for decades. I feel this deeply. Oh man. Dallas Good has passed away. He was one of the greatest musicians I have ever known. Tremendously talented, just magically gifted. And the Sadies have been such a constant vibrant, crucial presence in the Toronto music scene for decades. I feel this deeply.

Ron Sexsmith @RonSexsmith The saddest news: Dallas Good of The Sadies has passed and I'm in disbelief. I was honoured to perform with them quite a few times over the years. My heart goes out to Travis, Sean & Mike and to their friends & family including extended music families. Sigh... RS The saddest news: Dallas Good of The Sadies has passed and I'm in disbelief. I was honoured to perform with them quite a few times over the years. My heart goes out to Travis, Sean & Mike and to their friends & family including extended music families. Sigh... RS https://t.co/00UxgUYmlC

Multiple tweets also shared their memories of Good and labeled him as being ‘kind.’

Exploring Dallas Good’s legacy with Sadies

In 1994, Good co-founded Sadies with his brother Travis Good, Sean Dean, and Mike Belitsky. Following their formation, the band released their self-produced album in 1995, a year later. Three years later, the band dropped their first studio album, Precious Moments.

Amidst their 27-year-old of active performances, Sadies released around 13 albums as the band. They also had several albums where they collaborated with other artists and groups.

Their collaboration included one with Dallas and Travis Good’s father and uncle’s band, Good Brothers, in 2012.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha