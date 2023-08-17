Big Brother season 25 saw its first cast member leaving last week. Luke Valentine was evicted from the show after he casually used a racial slur while in conversation with some of the other cast members.

The cast member was immediately removed from the Big Brother house, and it was noted that his eviction would be discussed in the following episode. The evicted cast member recently opened up about what led to him because removed the show and noted that he didn't use the slur with malicious intent. He noted that it happened while in conversation with Cory and after a week of being malnourished and sleep deprived.

Fans took to social media to slam him for his statement and called him "delusional" as they felt that he was blaming Cory for his actions.

Big Brother fans slam Luke Valentine for not taking accountability post his eviction

Big Brother season 25 saw Luke being evicted from the CBS show after he used a racial slur. While the slur wasn't directed toward anyone, it went against the show's rules which led to his immediate dismissal. Reilly delivered the news to the other cast members.

"Due to violating the Big Brother code of conduct by using a racial slur, Luke has been removed from the house and will no longer be participating in the Big Brother game. The game goes on and the live vote and eviction will continue as scheduled."

While the contestants were shocked, Cory noted that it was casually directed towards him. Jared Fields told him that she respected what he had to say but that it wasn't fair to try to have this as a "family convo." He later told the cameras that she has had friends like Luke in the past and that it's "weird" to try to have that conversation.

"I don't associate ignorance with malice."

He added that she understood the decision. Fields noted that regardless of how Luke meant it, "it was rules and regulations" and that the contestants were told clearly about the same before they entered the house.

Jared continued that he understands that actions have consequences and it's hard "trying to help people" understand where one is coming from.

The Big Brother season 25 evicted contestant recently took to social media to address his removal from the show. In a clip that has since then been widely shared, Luke noted that whoever watched the clip could probably tell that he "meant no malice." He added that it was clear that he had no ill intentions.

"It was after about eight hours or about a week of malnutrition, a week of sleep deprivation. I was probably getting two to two and a half hours of sleep on that cheese block."

He continued:

"And you don't really take into account the psychological stress of being under studio lighting 24/7. Not knowing who your friends are, who your enemies are so you know, what happened happened. Do I regret it? Obviously. But I feel like it happened for a reason."

Big Brother season 25 fans took to social media to slam the contestant for his online statement.

Watch the latest episode of the CBS show every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.